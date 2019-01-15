Digital Trends
Amazon drops prices on Roomba robot vacuums by up to $150

Jacob Kienlen
By
amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale 96

Keeping everything clean and tidy is one of the most frustrating tasks within the home. No matter how much you stay on top of daily chores, there just isn’t enough time to stop things from piling up. And if you have kids, dogs, or cats, the messes can get exponentially out of control with every day gone by. Unless you have enough money to hire a cleaning service, it can be difficult to get the help you need to maintain a relatively spotless living space. Which is why it can be so beneficial to have a helpful little robot.

Amazon is offering discounts on iRobot Roombas and other robot vacuums to help you get a leg-up on those household chores. We’ve rounded up the best deals available now and put them all in one place. With savings of up to $150, now is great time to get a quality vacuum at an affordable price.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $150 off

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale

This particular model of Roomba is one of the more popular options on the market today. Ideal for handling pet hair, carpets, hardwood floors, and just about any low-pile messes you can think of, the Romba 960 offers an all-in-one solution to everyday vacuuming. With power-lifting suction, dual multi-surface brushes, and a high-efficiency filter, this robot vacuum was made to rid your home of allergens, pollen, and dust without you having to lift a finger. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but you can create schedules and control it via the iRobot Home app as well.

Normally priced at $700, this Roomba robot vacuum is on sale for just $550 on Amazon, making it the steepest discount available. If this is a little bit out of your price range, keep reading for more affordable options below.

iRobot Roomba 890 — $49 off

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale 890

This robot vacuum is very similar to the 960, but with a few minor differences. Unlike the above model, the Roomba 890 does not come with the ability to map out its surroundings over time. However, it does come with patented dirt detect sensors that can alert it when it has discovered concentrated areas of dirt — such as high-traffic zones of your home. With its premium 3-stage cleaning system, it can lift and suction dirt, dust, and pet hair with ease. Like many of the newer Roomba vacuums, the 890 is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Normally priced at $499, a $49 discount drops the price to just $450 on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 690 — $75 off

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale irobot 690 vacuum with wi fi connectivity deals

If you’re looking for the most affordable Roomba robot vacuum on this list, look no further than this one. It comes packed with many of the same features as the newer models, but with the added benefit of costing hundreds less. Though it isn’t quite as intelligent as the Roomba 960 or 890,  it still comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. You can also create cleaning schedules for it to follow, and it will automatically dock itself after 90 minutes of cleaning to recharge.

Normally priced at $375, the iRobot Roomba 690 is available for just $300 after a $75 discount from Amazon.

Best Roomba Alternatives on Sale

Ecovacs Deebot N79S — $100 off

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale ecovacs deebot

If you’re in the market for a decent robot vacuum that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, this Deebot vacuum is probably your best bet. Equipped with 3 different cleaning modes, smartphone integration, and Amazon Alexa connectivity, it has many similar features you’d expect to see from a Roomba. Though it’s $100 cheaper than the most affordable Roomba on this list, it still comes with an impressive 120-minute battery life, automatic docking, and easy-to-empty bin.

Eufy RoboVac 11+ — Under $120

amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale eufy

Just because this Eufy RoboVac is affordable doesn’t mean it isn’t a quality vacuum. With BoostIQ technology, it will automatically increase suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed. It can also utilize high suction to handle low-pile and medium-pile messes with ease. With the added benefit of a pet hair filter, it’s a great robot vacuum for anyone with multiple pets shedding throughout their home.

Looking for more smart home deals? Find Roomba deals, cheap vacuums, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

