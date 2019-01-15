Share

On New Year’s Day, Netflix premiered Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, a show about a Japanese woman who comes into people’s homes to help guide them in decluttering and organizing. In this feel-good show Kondo kindly shows the homeowners step by step how to fold and arrange their belongings, but unlike most makeover shows she leaves them to work together as a family and learn on their own. Her method is not about eliminating things but rather to distinguish if items spark joy, which in turn helps raise appreciation and bring more peace of mind when it comes to thinking about your home. If you want to try to live by Marie Kondo’s philosophy in 2019, Wayfair is currently having up to 70 percent off on ClosetMaid’s organization essentials and more.

ClosetMaid designs products to help organize your home. Organize your shoes with this 8-compartment shoe rack that is on sale for 61 percent off making it super affordable at just $34. You can place this shoe rack in your closet or hallway to help keep your place neat and make your life easier. Making sure every item is stored in its proper home is key to living by Marie Kondo’s rules of tidying.

This rack will help you sort through your clothes, purses, and shoes by adjusting where you want to add shelves in your closet. When it comes to organizing clothes Marie Kondo suggests taking everything out of your closet all at once and putting it in a pile in front of you and confirming if it brings joy to your life and if not thanking the item and letting it go. Once you decide which items you want to keep, you can organize them with this customizable shelf rack.

This pull-out drawer is perfect for kitchen or bathroom cabinets. This useful installment will have you wanting to take a before-and-after picture when you’re done.

This stylish three-tier bookshelf case comes in white or black and is 20 percent off, marking it down to only $43. You can display items of sentimental values like photo albums, frames, your favorite books, or a treasured memory box.

