Amazon Sale: Apple Watch, laptops, TVs & more under $350

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds out there right now. Besides looking stylish and fitting in your ear comfortably, they offer plenty of great features. At the forefront is Active Noise Cancellation which blocks outside noise so you can fully immerse yourself in music. Any time you do need to hear what’s going on, you can switch over to Transparency mode to interact once more with the world around you. Music sounds great too thanks to adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, offering a personalized experience. There’s also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so sound feels like it’s all around you, much like if you were at a concert. With sweat and water resistance along with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, these are a great option for many active users.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum — $195, was $300

Offering much of what you would expect from the best robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is a sleek and effective way of cleaning your home automatically. It has a three stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes. That means it can grab dirt from carpets and hard floors without any effort. It also has an edge-sweeping brush for those awkward corners and edges too. Smart in every way, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is also capable of adapting to the layout of your home with advanced sensors able to help it navigate under and around furniture, as well as dodge any obstacles or falls. A dirt detect sensor helps alert it to dirtier parts of your home, focusing on where needs help the most. An auto-adjust cleaning head even automatically adapts its height to tackle different rooms well. Voice assistant support and personalized schedules takes out all the effort in setup too.

HP 14 Laptop — $200, was $260

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the HP 14 Laptop is a great bargain. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory plus 64GB of storage. That’s just what you need to run Windows 10 Home on the move without spending a fortune. Impressively, it has a 14-inch screen that is practically bezel-less so it looks great and takes up barely any room. With a battery life of over 11 hours, it’s sure to keep you productive and entertained throughout the day. For those times you do need to recharge, a mere 45 minutes of charging gives you back 50% of battery life. It even looks pretty stylish thanks to its white bezels.

Apple Watch SE — $229, was $279

Considered to be the best smartwatch for most people, the Apple Watch SE is a delight to use. At its simplest, it means you can use it to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, as well as view phone notifications without having to grab your phone. It does so much more than that though with sensors that mean it can detect high and low heart rate, along with irregular heart rhythms. It also monitors all your workouts and general activity for the day, motivating you to do more each day. New mindfulness exercises and tai chi workouts ensure you focus on your mind as well as your body, while the Apple Watch SE even offers up sleep tracking functionality. Gorgeous to look at and highly practical, it’s a great addition to your wrist.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $300, was $400

Insignia may not feature on our roundup of the best TV brands but it’s still worth checking out at this price. A 50-inch 4K TV for so little is always worth considering but the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV also bundles in some useful features too. It has Fire TV built into it so you an easily access over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes courtesy of apps like Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and many more. It also has Alexa voice control so you can speak commands into the voice remote, searching for titles rather than needing to type anything in manually. You can even control smart home devices through it as well. Including DTS Studio Sound is the icing on the cake ensuring that the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is a budget TV that still offers some premium features for less.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $310, was $329

The best iPad for users on a budget, the Apple iPad is a great option. It has a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so colors pop on screen at all times and look a delight. In addition, it’s powered by an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it’s capable of flying through whatever apps you may wish to use. 64GB of storage means plenty of room for storing all your apps, files, and photos. Alongside that are other useful features like stereo speakers and touch ID support. It also has great cameras for a tablet including a 8MP wide back camera plus a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera which has Center Stage support so it follows you on video calls, keeping you the center of attention at all times.

