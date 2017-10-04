More than just Prime: Here are 6 more amazing Amazon subscription services

Amazon has become much more than an online marketplace, and while you’ve probably heard of popular Amazon services such as Amazon Prime and Amazon Fresh, you might not know Amazon also has dozens of other subscription-based plans to choose from.

These subscription packages come in a variety of digital forms, such as Amazon Prime Video, and physical formats, much like product-of-the-month clubs such as Dollar Shave Club or Birchbox. Many digital options are updated weekly with new classes, options, and more, and most subscription packages come with a free trial and also allow you to cancel at any time. We’ve sorted through all the subscriptions and rounded up the most tempting ones out there. Read on to discover our favorite Amazon subscriptions you may never have heard of.

STEM Club Add to your child’s development with this smart toy delivery service. Launched in January 2017, Amazon’s STEM Club delivers handpicked science, technology, engineering, and math toys to your doorstep each month. As STEM learning continues to become more common, this services meets the needs of parents looking for a way to help their child advance through learning. These creative, hands-on toys help your child develop the building blocks for a bright future in fields such as robotics, computers, and natural sciences. Subscription options are broken down by age with one for children 3-to-4 years old, another for children 5-to-7 years old, and a third for children 8-to-13 years old, with each option available for the standard price of $20 per month. Amazon

BurnAlong Stay fit and healthy all year long from the comfort of your home — for less than the cost of a typical gym membership — with a BurnAlong subscription. The health-focused subscription service gives you access to unlimited fitness videos provided by gyms, studios, nutritionists, mentors, and coaches. The digital subscription allows you to enjoy all videos on any supported Apple, Android, Fire, or other streaming device. You get access to hundreds of fitness videos in various categories and levels, with new classes added weekly so you never grow tired of a routine. Amazon provides a 12-month package that gives you 30 days free and then renews at $100 per year billed annually, or a 1-month package that gives you 15 days free and automatically renews at $10 per month after the free trial. Amazon

Carnivore Club Upgrade from your typical grocery store deli meat with a Carnivore Club subscription. This meat-lovers subscription offers handcrafted cured meats from award-winning artisans, and allows you to discover new meats every month that are spotlighted through traditional recipes. You’ll be treated to different styles of meat and preparation, including French charcuterie, Italian salumi, Spanish chorizo, and even South African biltong. Each box comes with a Meat-Eater’s Handbook that provides the artisan’s story and explains the selected products. The Standard Box subscription offers 4-to-6 (23-32oz) handcrafted cured meats per month, while the Snack Box option features snack-sized samples of meat. There’s also a premium Wooden Crate option that gives you all the goodies of a Standard box delivered in a fancy wood crate. Pick up a Snack Box subscription for $39 a month, a Classic Box subscription for $55 per month, or a Wooden Crate subscription for $85 per month. Amazon

Creativebug Get your creative juices flowing when you join Creativebug, an online learning community of makers that includes unlimited access to an entire library of award-winning arts and crafts video classes. Chose from more than 1,000 HD video classes taught by world-renowned artists. Members can comment on classes and get prompt replies from instructors and staff experts, post project photos, and engage with other members. Classes are easy to follow and come with detailed supplies lists to make shopping easy. If you opt for a sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, baking, or paper craft class, you’ll get free downloadable patterns and recipes. With your subscription, you get to choose one class a month to keep in your library forever (up to a $25 value). Subscription options include a 1-month subscription option that gives you 14 days for free and then automatically renews for $5 a month after that or a 12-month subscription that gives you 12 months unlimited access for $53 per year. Amazon