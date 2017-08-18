5 awesome Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend

You can save a lot of money by shopping for repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $77 on brand-name gadgets including a robot vacuum, high-speed cable modem, Wi-Fi internet radio, and more.
The best
Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is the iRobot Roomba 650 smart vacuum cleaner. Robot vacuums are hugely popular today and iRobot is the company that put this technology on the map with its Roomba lineup. Some of the higher-end Roombas can cost a pretty penny, but the budget-friendly Roomba 650 shouldn’t cause sticker shock, even at its current Amazon price of $300.
This smart little robot utilizes iAdapt Navigation sensors to learn the floor plan of your home as it happily buzzes along and cleans to your floors, and it can even adjust to different floor types on the go. The Roomba will automatically dock and recharge when it needs more juice and you can program the robot’s schedule or simply hit a button and let it go when you want it to do its thing.
You can score the Roomba 650 robot vacuum for as little as $233 from Amazon warehouse, giving you a discount of up to $77.
More great deals
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Sungale Wi-Fi internet radio: The Sungale Wi-Fi internet radio puts a modern spin on traditional home stereos with its streaming capability that lets you enjoy music, audiobooks, and more from more than 18,000 radio stations. The Sungale radio is available from Amazon Warehouse for as low as $65, for a savings of $36.
- Angelcare video baby monitor: Keep an eye on your little onr with the Angelcare baby monitor which streams video and audio over Wi-Fi. The included under-the-mattress sensor even detects when your baby is moving or lying still. The Angelcare monitor system rings in at $120 new, but you can snag one for $47, giving you a nice $73 discount.
- Arris SurfBoard SB6190 cable modem: We’ve featured a great Wi-Fi router in our last weekend roundup, but a good cable modem is also necessary to keep your connection free from bottlenecks. The Arris SurfBoard SB6190 is a beefy modem with 1.4 Gbps of throughput, making it ideal for modern high-speed services, and is available for $74 from Amazon Warehouse for a $24 savings.
- Nvidia Shield Pro 4K home media server: Nividia’s all-in-one 4K media center lets you watch your favorite shows and movies, listen to your online music library, stream the latest triple-A PC games, and more. The Shield Pro comes with a remote and a game controller and can be yours for $255 from Amazon Warehouse, saving you $45.
Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.
Looking for more great tech deals? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.