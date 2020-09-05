In the mood to revamp your home theater system? Look no further. Amazon and Best Buy have some of the best Labor Day sales out there including heavily discounted products for all your home theater needs. The ViewSonic 3800 Projecto, this Samsung 4K TV, this LG 4K TV and this Samsung Soundbar are all seeing discounts — some even up to $200 off.

ViewSonic 3800 Projector (Full HD) — $285, was $300

The ViewSonic 3800 Projector is a great fit for those of you looking to reproduce a typical theater experience right in your home. It’s also the most affordable option for those of you not looking to invest in a large TV. The ViewSonic Projector allows for large screen projecti0ns close to 120 inches with vivid 3,800-lumen brightness. You can choose to connect it to a media player, your PC or even your mobile phone as the projector features tons of input options. This means you can project movies, home videos or even your favorite video games on the big screen. Game night anyone? Customers also say that this projector works great outside so soak up the last few days of summer with a socially distanced backyard movie night. Get the ViewSonic 3800 Projector today for just $285 before the sale ends.

65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $500, was $550

If you’re looking for an affordable 4K TV then the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is the perfect companion for you. This TV is not only economical but also features a vivid display, a sleek and effortless interface and allows you to stream from all your favorite services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. What’s more, the Samsung 7 Series TV also lets you use voice assistant from Alexa and Google so your binge-watching marathon is only one voice command away. Apart from being compatible the TV has two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and an audio port providing additional connectivity. The 4K resolution provides decent picture quality creating high contrast, crystal-clear images to enhance your viewing experience. One downside is that the ports for this TV are facing backward, so you’re better off not mounting it. But if you’re worried about your TV staying sturdy, you won’t have to. The TV’s wide-set legs prevent it from getting wobbly, so feel free to place it anywhere you see fit in your home theater. Get the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV now for only $500 instead of its regular price of $550.

70-inch LG UN7070 Series 4K TV — $580, was $650

The 70-inch UN7070 is sleek, smart, and combines TruMotion 120 to deliver sharper, clearer images. This 70-inch TV features voice compatibility with Alexa and Google and offers compatibility with every streaming app of your choice. Lose yourself in hours of entertainment with the TV’s 4K resolution or immerse yourself into a gaming world of your choice using one of the many HDMI inputs available. You can also connect your TV to the Apple Home Kit and use Airplay to cast entertainment straight from your Macbook to your smart TV. Another added feature is the sports alerts. Receive updates on your sports teams even when you’re bingeing your favorite TV show. This way you’ll never miss a goal or a touchdown ever again. Buy the 70-inch UN7070 4K TV for $580 right now from Best Buy before you lose this deal.

Samsung HW-Q850T 5.1.2 Soundbar System — $800, was $1,000

If you’re looking to completely immerse yourself during your movie-watching experience you’ll want to purchase this Samsung soundbar. The 8-inch subwoofer and 1.5-inch tweeters will have you grabbing for your armrest every time you hear a TV explosion or gunshot. The strong resounding sound will also make you feel like you’re in the same room with all your beloved characters. If you’re taking a break from movie watching and just want to blast some tunes, you can connect to the Samsung HW-Q850T soundbar to any Bluetooth-enabled device. This sleek, black colored gadget does not look bulky in your home theater and still packs a punch when it comes to producing cinematic quality sound. Head over to Best Buy and buy the Samsung HW-Q850T soundbar now at the low price of $800 and convert your living room into a home theater like no other.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations