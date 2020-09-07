3 Dyson deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

Reward yourself with high-quality appliances that will help keep your home clean as a whistle. Dyson is a well-known brand for household appliances such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and heaters, among many others. Although they can be on a higher price range, they are guaranteed to last and work effectively. If you want to try out Dyson vacuum cleaners or the brand’s air purifier, this is a perfect time to do so. Give your household a solid upgrade with these best Dyson deals available this Labor Day. While you’re at it, you can also check out big discounts on other Labor Day sales that will offer you great bang for your buck.

Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $250, was $350

The Dyson V7 Absolute is a functional cordless vacuum packed with amazing features. The vacuum comes with a powerful direct-drive cleaner head which helps deep clean carpets. It also includes a soft roller cleaner head that can scrub away tough stains without ruining your hard flooring. You also don’t have to worry about cleaning it out because all you need is to pull the lever to release gathered dirt. With one appliance, you can remove dust, clean crevices, and switch between surfaces with different tools provided. Aside from that, the Dyson V7 Absolute also includes a docking station for your convenience. You can snag this vacuum cleaner for $100 off at Dyson while the deal lasts.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan — $300, was $400

Having cleaner air at home will help you breathe easier. The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan aids in removing pollutants and allergens in the air. Aside from purifying the air you breathe, it can also serve as a cooling fan in the summer. Its second-generation filter can capture ultrafine particles including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. This air purifier also provides oscillation that can project and circulate purified air around the room. Since this purifier has no blades or rough edges, it’s pretty safe and easy to clean. If you want fresh and purified air at home, check out the Dyson Purifying Fan this Labor Day at a discounted price.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $500

Want a nifty vacuum that can clean all the nooks and crannies of your home? The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro can turn into a handheld vacuum with just one click. It has an array of amazing features all in one vacuum. If you want to give your carpets as well as your floors a deep clean, this Dyson vacuum cleaner will do the job effectively. This powerful vacuum can provide up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction, which is ideal for general cleaning. Aside from that, it comes with a crevice tool that is made for precise cleaning around edges and narrow gaps. You will definitely get your money’s worth with the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro. Get it at a discounted price while the deal is ongoing.

