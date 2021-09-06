  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Computer Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

By

The wait is over, as you can finally take advantage of this year’s Labor Day computer deals. Labor Day sales provide discounts on different product categories, and for those who are planning to upgrade their PCs, that includes Labor Day computer sales. Whether you’re planning to buy just the CPU, or you want bundles that include the necessary peripherals, you should check the Labor Day computer deals from the various retailers.

No matter your budget, there are Labor Day computer deals out there for you. It might be a daunting task to go through all of them across the retailers’ websites, so to help you out, we’ve gathered the best Labor Day computer sales that you can shop right now.

Labor Day Computer Sales 2021

ABS Master Gaming PC (Intel Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD)

$1,200
Who doesn't want a powerful PC? This gaming PC is designed for serious gaming with a fast Core i5 processor and a great graphics card. You don't have to worry about lag ever again.
Buy at Newegg

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD

$105 $150
With transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s, the SK Hynix Gold S31 is a fantastic internal SSD for any PC setup. All three sizes are on sale so you can grab one that's perfect for your needs.
Buy at Amazon
Full discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon
With rebate

CORSAIR Carbide Series 175R RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case, Black

$45 $75
The Carbide Series offers traditional-looking CPU cases with polish finishes. It has edge-to-edge tempered glass so you can see the inside of your CPU.
Buy at Newegg
With code 'DTG5AFF6'

Dell G5 Gaming PC (Core i5, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$730 $1,150
The Dell G5 is one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on a tower with this GPU and storage. This tower will easily handle new games at 1080p.
Buy at Dell

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core 3.8 GHz Desktop Processor

$490 $494
Building a PC can be tough, but the #1 item you need is a processor that can handle your games and other software. AMD Ryzen 9 is one of the trusted processors in the market.
Buy at Newegg

HP Omen Gaming PC (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,700
If you're looking for a powerful GPU, the HP Omen is for you. It runs on a great CPU paired with one of the latest Nvidia graphics cards, ideal for gaming enthusiasts.
Buy at Best Buy

OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 RAM

$82 $92
These no-nonsense memory panels deliver fast 3200MHz speeds and brand-name reliability. The perfect upgrade to your desktop build.
Buy at Newegg
With rebate + code '63FANTECH42'

Corsair Hydro Series, Advanced RGB Lighting and Fan Control, Liquid CPU Cooler

$120 $170
Not only are these colorful fans cute, they also has extreme airflow to provide ample air in your CPU. Likewise, the Corsair iCue software allows the fans to automatically stop at low temperatures.
Buy at Newegg

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB Desktop Memory

$161 $190
Designed for gamers who always need more space for their files, these Corsair memory panels add 32GB more memory to CPUs. It's also specially designed for high-performance overclocking.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung 980 500GB M.2 Internal SSD

$60 $75
The Samsung 980 SSD is one of the best solid-state drives on the market, delivering great speeds and unbeaten reliability.
Buy at Amazon

DIYPC Gamemax-III-ARGB Black Steel / Tempered Glass ATX Mid Tower Computer Case

$62 $90
Who can say no to a lit-up CPU case? This one is made from steel and tempered glass. Inside, three pre-installed ARGB LED cooling fans prevent overheating.
Buy at Newegg

Vitesse 55" T Shaped Computer Gaming Desk with Free Large Mouse Pad

$115 $120
Feel like a gamer and streamer with this Vitesse desk. It comes with a large mouse pad so you get maximum mobility on your gaming mouse.
Buy at Newegg

Dell Inspiron Desktop PC (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$469 $540
Exceptional performance in a 16% smaller package than the previous Inspiron desktop. Run multiple apps faster and enjoy sharp, high quality visuals with Intel UHD Graphics 630 shared memory
Buy at Dell

WD_Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

$130 $250
Are you building a custom PC rig? Snag this 1TB internal SSD for better overall performance (especially for gaming) and industry-leading transfer speeds.
Buy at Amazon

MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

$121 $140
You can't go wrong with triple cooling fans. These keep your CPU cool to ensure that your PC is running at its best for hours. These are also distraction-free since they're quieter than other fans.
Buy at Newegg

Intel Core i9-10900F Desktop Processor

$359 $423
This latest 10th Gen Intel chip boosts the gaming performance of your PC with its 10-core and 20-thread design. It isn't overclocked with no integrated GPU, which makes it perfect for a PC build.
Buy at Amazon
Promo code '63FANTECH333'

QNAP TS-653D-4G-US Network Storage

$599 $699
Make file sharing faster and more convenient with this network storage device. This can be used for work files and saving gaming applications. You'll have enough space with its maximum 8GB memory.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS Prime Z390-A LGA 1151 Intel Z390 SATA 6Gb/s ATX Intel Motherboard

$173 $180
Maximize the connectivity and speed of your Intel Core PC with the ASUS Prime motherboard.
Buy at Newegg

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91 Mini PC

$225 $270
The Chromebox automatically installs the latest updates and protects it from viruses and other security threats and even includes a mouse and keyboard right out of the box.
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core Desktop Processor

$399 $449
What are the perks of upgrading to a Ryzen 7 processor? Your PC's max turbo frequency goes up to 4.7GHz, which can handle more software for work and play, and better graphics for a hi-res display.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital 6TB WD Blue PC Hard Drive

$160 $185
Boost your CPU's memory by installing this Western Digital 6TB hard drive. This is perfect if you work with heavy-duty software and save several projects at once.
Buy at Amazon
With rebate

CORSAIR RMx Series RM550x 80 PLUS GOLD Certified Full Modular Power Supply

$95 $115
A cost-efficient and quiet power supply? It exists. Corsair's power supply delivers 80 plus gold efficient power to the PC, which saves you a lot of energy.
Buy at Newegg

NZXT H510 Elite Mid-Tower ATX Case

$130 $150
Give your PC hardware the home it deserves with this stylish H510 Elite mid-tower ATX case from NZXT, which boasts a dual tempered glass panel and integrated RGB lighting. Includes two 140mm fans.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a computer on Labor Day?

The first thing that you should consider when you’re thinking about taking advantage of Labor Day computer deals is how much you need a new machine. If the speed of your current PC is already down to a crawl, or if your computer can no longer accomplish the tasks that you need to get done for work or school, then you should probably get a new one. What better time than with the discounts on Labor Day? You’ll not only enjoy huge savings, but you’ll also be able to freely choose between the options that the different retailers are offering. You simply can’t afford to have your work or studies negatively affected by an aging computer, so don’t hesitate to invest in a new PC that will help you with your daily activities, instead of limiting your capabilities according to what your old computer can do.

If your current computer is still performing well but you want an upgrade, you might be thinking about delaying your purchase to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. While these annual shopping events are known for crazy discounts, there’s no assurance that the price cuts will be better, compared to what’s currently offered in today’s Labor Day sales. There’s even the possibility that after Labor Day, the discounts will no longer return in the future. If you’ve already got the budget, there’s no sense in holding out for what could ultimately end up just a few dollars more in savings. Buy that new computer now so that you can already start enjoying the advantages of an upgraded PC, instead of having to settle with your current machine.

Lastly, and arguably most importantly, there will be a lot of shoppers who will have their purchases shipped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means congested shipping channels that may result in rushed or missing deliveries. You wouldn’t want that to happen to an expensive PC, so you should probably buy it during a time when there’s less activity. Taking advantage of discounts during Labor Day is a perfect opportunity to enjoy savings when purchasing a new computer, while still being able to enjoy the peace of mind that your shipment will be handled carefully as there’s no deluge of packages. As other people enjoy the holiday, it’s recommended that you spend part of the holiday choosing your next computer and check out your purchases from your preferred retailers.

How to choose a computer on Labor Day

Choosing from all the Labor Day computer deals is no easy task, especially if you’re not that familiar with the technical terms. That shouldn’t stop you from availing of an offer under this year’s Labor Day computer sales though. There are several factors to consider when buying a new PC, and here’s a rundown of what you need to know so that you won’t be reading through listings without understanding what you’re looking for in your next computer.

The first point of decision is choosing the operating system that you want on your PC. The primary choices are Windows and MacOS, as Microsoft and Apple continue their rivalry in this space. If you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, you should probably stick to your comfort zone and order one of the different models of the Mac computer. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with a Windows machine, as it’s the operating system that most people are familiar with. Your decision here will affect your other choices, so choose wisely.

The next consideration is the type of computer that you want, which is defined by your planned purpose for the PC.  If you’re buying a computer to help your child with schoolwork, you won’t need high-end hardware as doing online research and typing reports won’t need top-of-the-line performance. On the other end of the spectrum, if your computer will be used for gaming, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming PCs as they are designed to handle the requirements of the latest video games. It’s important to define your computer’s purpose because you don’t want to spend too much on a PC that will be under-utilized, nor would you want to still end up with a slow computer that won’t be able to keep up with your daily routine.

In terms of hardware, generally, you want the best specifications that can fit your budget. Most computers use an Intel processor, and you’ll want the most powerful ones that you can afford. You should also get as much RAM as possible, a graphics card if you’ll be playing video games, and expansive storage to install your usual software and safeguard your important documents.

You should also keep in mind the peripherals that you have, and if they will work well with the new PC. You’d want as many ports of different kinds on the new computer, so you will be able to connect whatever you have, such as a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You might also have to buy a new desktop monitor, in particular, to give justice to the processing power of your new PC. The abilities of your new computer will be wasted if you stick with a monitor that’s several years old, as it won’t give justice to the processing power. If you want to skip all of this hassle, you should keep an eye out for bundle deals that include the whole computer set-up, which includes the CPU, monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

