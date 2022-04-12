It’s a great time to build a gaming PC. Prices on components are starting to come back to acceptable levels, and there are tons of gaming PC deals out there for top-tier components. Of course, every powerful computer begins with a great processor, so we’re thrilled to share this fantastic offer we found on Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU for just $529, a massive $270 discount on the regular price of $799. That’s an absolute steal for one of the most beloved processors among gamers. Keep reading to discover why this should be the centerpiece of your next build.

The best way to find out if PC hardware will be great is to hear from real gamers. If you hop on the Amazon page for the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, the over 1,500 five-star reviews speak for themselves. We also placed it at the top of our list of the best AMD processors because of its excellent performance and power efficiency that keeps it toe-to-toe with newer 12th-gen Intel chips. The amount of processing power on this chip should keep you adequately powered for years to come. It comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with a max boost of up to 4.9GHz, giving it enough horsepower to chew through all types of gaming and productivity tasks.

Even in CPU-intensive games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Total War: Warhammer, and massive maps in Civilization VI, the Ryzen 9 5950X should have no trouble keeping games stable — as long as you pair it with a suitably powerful graphics card. If you plan to use your rig for things outside of gaming, then the 5950X is still a great choice. It has incredible multi-core performance, handling demanding, multithreaded tasks like rendering videos, hardware encryption, and software compilation with ease. If you’re the kind of gamer who wants the maximum amount of power possible, then this is the chip to get.

Today is the perfect time to get the Ryzen 9 5950X. After months of fluctuating stock, this AMD processor is available for a massive discount at Amazon. It’s dowb just $529, which is $270 off the usual $799. That’s an absolute steal for a processor that will last you for years. Hit the Buy Now button to get this deal while it’s still around.

