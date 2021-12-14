  1. Deals
This robot vacuum is $99 at Walmart and it could be a mistake

Jennifer Allen
Looking for great robot vacuum deals to ensure you can avoid some housework this Christmas? Right now, you can buy an Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $99 at Walmart. A huge saving of $150, we’re not sure there’s been a better time to buy a robot vacuum. Even better, if you order by December 20, you’ll get the robot vacuum in time for Christmas, saving you plenty of hassle. Buy it now while stocks last. The deal could end very quickly thanks to it being so cheap.

The Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum offers a lot of the features you’d expect to see from the very best robot vacuums. It has three brushes that help loosen particles on your carpet or floor so that no matter how stubborn they may be, your floors will look far better once the robot does its job. Alongside that is a three-layer filtration system that’s well suited for anyone with allergies or that needs to deal with pet hair. The robot vacuum has 1,500Pa of suction power so it’s able to cope with a lot of stubborn dirt, while its BoostIQ mode gives it a bit of extra juice when you need it most.

Controls are either touch-based, via the smartphone app, or by using your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Home support. The RoboVac 25c is also smart enough to detect if it’s about to drop down something, stopping before doing so, plus it knows to head home once its battery is running low. Other features include 0.6 liters of dustbin capacity plus a quiet-running brushless motor. It’s also slim enough to be able to fit underneath sofas and other low furniture so it can get to the areas you can never reach.

Normally priced at $250, the Anker Eufy 25C robot vacuum is down to just $99 at Walmart. With $150 off, this deal is likely to be extremely popular. That’s even more the case when you bear in mind that if you order by December 20, you’ll get the robot vacuum in time for Christmas, saving you plenty of cleaning time during the festive season. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

