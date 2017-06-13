Get 7 days of power with an Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger

Are you constantly monitoring the battery on your devices, fearing it will lose power? Doing so is stressful and unnecessary, considering all you need to do to get some peace of mind is invest in a portable charger, such as this Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger, which is currently 60 percent off on Amazon. This Anker model was the first portable charger to be released as part of Anker’s all-new PowerCore II range line.

The charger features three USB ports and delivers ultra-high power capacity, as well as super-fast charging and recharging. It has a massive seven-day charging capacity meaning it can recharge your iPhone 7 seven times on a single charge. It can recharge larger smartphones approximately six times. It features dual Mirco USB ports that provide a 20-watt input, giving you a recharge time that’s twice as fast as regular, single Mirco USB port chargers.

The Anker charger not only charges your devices, it does so quickly and safely. It features PowerIQ technology that intelligently identifies all connected devices and delivers the optimum high-speed charge. Combine that with Voltage Boost technology, and you’ve got a charger that really speeds things up. Voltage Boost is smart technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and automatically compensates for this to ensure charging speeds remain fast, regardless of your cable or device.

This latest evolution of Anker’s famous PowerCore series comes with an all-new look. It features three cool-blue USB ports and a portable device design that’s pocket-friendly. The charger is small and weighs only 13.4 ounces, so it’s never a hassle to bring it with you on a trip or on your daily commute. Thanks to an 18-month warranty and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on nearly 200 reviews, you can rest assured you’re getting a quality product.

This new Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger normally retails for $90 but is currently discounted to $36 on Amazon, saving you $54 (60 percent).

Buy for $36 on Amazon