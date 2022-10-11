Today's Best Sony A7 II Prime Day Deal

Sure, your smartphone takes nice pictures. But maybe you’re looking to add some more art and technique to your photography. Nothing beats a traditional DSLR. If they’ve always seemed just out of your price range, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale happening this week is perfect for you. For instance, the Sony A7 II is on sale for only $898 — a $500 discount on its normally much more hefty $1,398 price tag.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 II Mirrorless Camera

While newer models are available, even with the fantastic Prime Day deals on right now, you’ll pay a lot more for a flagship camera. However, the Sony Alpha A7 II has distinguished itself as one of the best Sony cameras in the lineup. It’s a solid workhorse that still delivers excellent photos, making it a fantastic choice for the budding pro photographer on a budget, especially with the Sony A7 II Prime Day deal that’s on right now.

The Sony A7 II Mirrorless Camera is an impressive upgrade from the original Alpha A7, which had the distinction of being our 2013 Camera of the Year. The Mark II adds five-axis image stabilization, noticeably faster autofocus, and superior video quality. It offers full-frame 24.3-megapixel DSLR image quality in a compact body, and the E-mount supports a wide variety of high-quality full-frame lenses, including G Series and Zeiss, so that you can pick the right tool for the job, whether you’re on a nature hike or shooting an air show.

You can also record Full HD video in the XAVC-S format with bitrates of up to 50Mbps, or more casual AVCHD and MP4 recording. Integrated Wi-Fi and NFC let you pair it up with your smartphone or tablet for one-touch transfer of images, plus you can tether it to your PC to capture photos or video in a studio setting.

Even though newer models come out every year, pro-grade DSLR cameras are designed to be long-term investments, and Sony’s A7 II is a camera that many pro photographers still use in their roster today. This Sony A7 II Prime Day deal is an excellent value if you’re looking to get into serious photography at a price that won’t empty your wallet.

Editors' Recommendations