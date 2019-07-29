Deals

Try out your sous vide skills with Amazon’s $80 Anova Nano precision cooker

Timothy Taylor
By
anova nano precision cooker amazon deal

Cooking sous vide is becoming more and more popular these days. This slow cooking process, which involves putting food inside a vacuum-sealed plastic bag and immersing it in a water bath that’s heated up by a sous vide machine, originated from France and is now practiced widely in America. Sous vide machines don’t overcook food because they regulate the heat and hold it at a certain temperature. Not only that, but they have now become “smart” enough to be left alone while you do other things and a great machine to help step up your meal-prep game.

A great sous vide machine is the Anova Nano Precision Cooker, which received a very good review from us in late 2018. This Bluetooth-connected immersion circulator is currently enjoying a 19% discount on Amazon. Get it for only $80 instead of its usual price of $99.

The Anova Nano Precision Cooker is compact but don’t underestimate what it can do in your kitchen. The Nano has a 750-watt motor inside it that heats up fast and has a temperature range of 32 degrees to 197 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a rounded bottom and an LCD screen on its flat circular top which displays the water temperature and the target temperature, which alternates with the cooking time. This sous vide machine also comes with a clamping mechanism which securely keeps it in place inside the pot.

The Nano is quieter compared to most sous vide machines and connects to a smartphone app via Bluetooth for controlling it remotely. The app allows you to adjust and monitor what you’re cooking from any room in your house up to 30 feet away and sends you a notification once your food is ready. It also features more than 1,000 recipes that are regularly updated and has numerous guides that give you the perfect temperature and cooking time for different types of food. The app, unfortunately, isn’t that interactive. The recipes can be given a rating (one to five stars), but you can’t see how many users rated the recipe, nor read comments whether the recipe is good or not.

Amazon customers of the Anova Nano Precision Cooker are pretty happy, giving it a solid 4.4 out of 5 stars rating. They’ve commented how easy it is to use and how it cooks food perfectly every single time without fail. They also appreciate how it has an on-device control compared to other sous vide machines. A few users commented though that the Nano isn’t as fast at heating up water compared to its Wi-Fi enabled, 15-inch long, and 900-watt big brother, which is perfectly understandable since this is the smaller and cheaper version.

For more options check out the ChefSteps Joule, and this page for our best sous vide machines (which includes both the Nano and the Anova Wi-Fi Precision Cooker). If you’re looking for an affordable multicooker, check out at the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting some big mechs for season 10
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
yedi 9 in 1 programmable pressure cooker amazon deal
Deals

Cut your cooking time with the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $85 on Amazon

In today's busy world, who has time to cook meals on a regular basis? That’s why you need to get yourself a multicooker that does it all and is easy to clean, like the Yedi pressure cooker. Get it on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

There is lots to love about a hearty morning cup and with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. That's $70 shaved off from its usual price of $270.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips foodi with tendercrisp 6 5 quart multi cooker 4
Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

The Ninja Foodi combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers in one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Keep your floors clean with the iRobot Roomba 690, now only $275 on Amazon

With solid cleaning prowess and no-nonsense operation, the iRobot Roomba 690 makes a great helper for your home. Enjoy more time for other meaningful or leisurely activities by getting one for your home today.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Step into the future with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Samsung's QLEDs are among the best 4K TVs, and it's rare to find one on the shelves for less than $1,000, let alone in a discount bin. But that's where the 55-inch Samsung Q6F has ended up, with $400 knocked off its $1,300 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
marshall stockwell ii speakers amazon
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Marshall Stockwell II speaker by 20%

Tune into an unadulterated sound and fire up vintage feels with the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker for only $200, as Amazon slashed its $250 price tag by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

The best smartwatch deals we saw for Prime Day 2019, and what to expect for 2020

Another Prime Day has come and gone, and the smartwatch deals spanned a nice range of different models. Here's what we saw for Prime Day this year — and what sort of smartwatch deals we can expect to see for Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
beats solo3 wireless headphones amazon deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get up to 50% back-to-school discount on Amazon

Heading off to college is an anxiety-filled time for most young adults. Treat yourself to a back-to-school splurge and buy the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones at half the original price on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Oculus Go
Deals

The Oculus Go, our favorite budget VR headset, is now on sale for even cheaper

Virtual reality has come into its own in recent years, and you no longer have to spend $500 to get a good VR headset. Our favorite budget-friendly unit, the Oculus Go, is now on sale for even cheaper.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Computing

Prime Day 2019: The best laptop deals we saw, and what we expect for 2020

Prime Day 2019 has passed with Amazon's annual blowout breaking records yet again. These were some of the best laptop deals that were featured this year, and here's what we expect to see for Prime Day (and competing sales) next year.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to stream UFC online
Deals

Here’s how you can watch UFC fights live online without cable

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn
Deals

UFC 240: Predictions and how to watch Holloway vs. Edgar live tonight on ESPN+

UFC 240 is coming to Canada tonight at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Max Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event that is going down inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and you can live stream it at a discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

Save $300 with Amazon’s deal on Canon’s EOS Rebel DSLR camera kit

If you're thinking of taking photography seriously as a hobby, then you should take advantage of Amazon's 40% price cut on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit that brings its original price of $749 down to $449.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles