Looking for an affordable and quality food processor? Walmart has three Cuisinart food processors discounted over $200 off. Food processors can save you time and energy in prep work especially when cooking up a storm. From cutting onions to pureeing potatoes and shredding meat, this handy kitchen device can do in seconds what a normal blender or your own hands can chop in minutes. With summer here, food processors can help you make all your favorite frozen desserts like frozen yogurt and sorbet.

Whether you’re an experienced cook looking to speed up the meal-prep process or an amateur experimenting on recipes, there are a variety of food processors that can do the job. Walmart currently has solid deals on three top-rated models from home appliance brand Cuisinart which let you in on up to a 63% discount: The Elite 11-Cup Food Processor, the Pro Custom 11 11-Cup Food Processor, and the Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor.

CUISINART ELITE 11-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR — $170 OFF

This kitchen workhorse is large enough to blend big portions of ingredients for family dinners and weekend feasts. Its revolutionary SealTight Advantage and BladeLock systems ensure clean processing and pouring as well as safety during operation. The device also has a Supreme wide-mouth feed tube that eliminates the need for pre-cutting, and a rubberized touchpad (with high, low, and pulse controls) that lets you adjust the blending speed depending on what you’re prepping. All parts are dishwasher-safe and bisphenol-free for your safety and convenience.

Normally $270, a staggering 63% discount on Walmart lets you have it for only $100. Order the Cuisinart Elite 11-Cup Food Processor today while in stock.

CUISINART PRO CUSTOM 11 11-CUP FOOR PROCESSOR — $208 OFF

Powered by an industrial-quality 625-watt motor, this Cuisinart food processor can handle a variety of tasks with ease. It has an 11-cup work bowl that can accommodate larger portions of ingredients, an extra-large feed tube that holds whole fruits and vegetables, and a set of slicing discs and mixing blades to help you work on multiple recipes.

The Cuisinart Pro Custom 11 11-Cup Food Processor ordinarily retails for $330, but Walmart’s hefty 63% discount makes it available for the much more attractive price of $122. Get yours today.

CUISINART ELEMENTAL 8-CUP FOOD PROCESSOR — $35 OFF

If you’re looking for something more compact and more budget-friendly, then this model might just be what you need. It has a 350-watt motor, two reversible stainless discs, and a stainless-steel blade that are capable of mixing, pureeing, slicing, and kneading ingredients without a sweat. You can easily adjust the blending speed using the high, low, and pulse buttons.

Minimize meal-prep time with the Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor. With a 35% discount on Walmart, you can score this model for only $65.

