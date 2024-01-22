 Skip to main content
Bulls vs Suns Live Stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

With the Chicago Bulls just a few games under .500, they head to Phoenix tonight to take on the 24-18 Suns. Phoenix is trying to build off of its five-game winning streak. This season, they have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field. The Bulls rank 17th in rebounds right now, and the Suns are right behind them at 18th overall so far this season. If the scoring gets high, the Suns could become a favorite as they find themselves 19-7 if they score more than 112 points in a game.

Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. If you are looking to live stream the game, then you have come to the right place because we have all the information on the right sites and services for tonight’s game.

The Best Way to Watch the Bulls vs Suns Live Stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With a Fubo free trial, you gain access to 180 channels or more, making Fubo the premiere streaming service for live sports as of late. Once you sign up, don’t forget to add your NBA League Pass to your account to watch many different out-of-market games, including this one tonight. Fubo has many different pricing packages for you to seek out once the free trial is over, starting at $80 per month. Fubo is one of the cheapest platform these days for sports fans to catch their favorite teams without having to deal with the hassle of cable.

Is There a Free Bulls vs Suns Live Stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Currently, no, there is not. However, if you don’t feel like going with Fubo, there is another option, YouTube TV. Both platforms have a free trial for their main service and the ability to add on your NBA League Pass. YouTube TV has become another great outlet for basketball fans to catch their teams while they’re on the go. Sign up today and get a free seven-day YouTube TV free trial. For the first three months, YouTube TV is $63 a month before reverting back to its normal monthly payment plan of $73 a month.

Watch the Bulls vs Suns Live Stream from Abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network, or VPN, is the perfect avenue to go to when needing to hop on U.S.-based streaming services while you are traveling abroad. They are cost-effective, cater to your privacy, and are loaded with a huge amount of bandwidth, which you are definitely going to need if you’re streaming live sports. We recommend NordVPN for your VPN needs, and consider it the best VPN in general; it is useful in 5,200+ locations across 60 countries overseas and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

