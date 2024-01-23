 Skip to main content
Lakers vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Another round of the battle for Los Angeles takes place tonight at Crypto.com Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers twice this season already. Once on January 7, and then again in an overtime win back in November. Team leader LeBron James will miss tonight’s matchup due to an ankle injury. The Clippers currently have a top-10 offense and defense that have catapulted them to a nice-looking record of 27-14. The Lakers, however, sit at an even record of 22-22 and need to churn up some momentum as the season goes on if they want to make an appearance in the playoffs.

With the game taking place on the west coast in Los Angeles, coverage will commence at 10:00 p.m. ET. It’s a nationally broadcast game on cable. However, if you are looking for a place to live stream the matchup, look no further than the information we have provided below.

The Best Way to Watch Lakers vs Clippers Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

In terms of seeking out your favorite sports teams and live streaming their games, Sling TV should be high on your list. With channels like ESPN, TBS, TNT, and the NFL Network, Sling TV has become a home for the most die-hard sports fans who have left behind having cable in their homes. Don’t burn through your bank account paying for channels you don’t watch. By signing up for Sling TV Blue ($20 for your first month), you’ll be able to catch tonight’s matchup and many more with the Sports Extra Package ($11).

Is There a Free Lakers vs Clippers Live Stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Anything that requires NBA League Pass means that it isn’t going to be free, unfortunately. Let’s say you were to add League Pass to another platform like Fubo and YouTube TV for live streaming. There are free trials for the main service, but you’ll still have to pay for the add-on in the end. To sum it up, there are no freebies in this scenario.

How to Watch the Lakers vs Clippers Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network was created to assist in helping people watch U.S.-based live streams abroad. Out of all of the best VPNs out there, we recommend NordVPN for its reliability and affordability. There is a thirty-day money-back guarantee, and it’s compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS systems, Android, and many more. There is also no limit on the bandwidth speed, which helps when watching live streams.

