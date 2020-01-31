Amazon hacks up to 80% off the price of these Asus laptops

Asus may not be the biggest PC maker around, but its efforts in rolling out laptops with great all-around capabilities has made it one of the best brands in the industry. The company also takes pride in its broad selection of laptops, ranging from budget-friendly Chromebooks and productivity-focused 2-in-1s to ultra-portable ZenBooks and high-end gaming machines.

While Asus does not charge extremely expensive premiums compared to Apple and Microsoft, the brand has something to offer just about every other price. We’ve rounded up here three top-rated models in varying prices, all of which are enjoying whopping price cuts on Amazon. Jump on these laptop deals now and enjoy as much as 80% off.

Asus VivoBook F510QA, 2019 — $315 ($1,224 off)

Boasting a solid combination of performance and functionalities, the VivoBook F510QA makes an ideal companion for daily productivity and entertainment. This unit is powered by an AMD quad-core processor for smooth operation in basic computing, complete with 4GB of RAM for additional boost in multitasking. There’s also the ADM Radeon R7 integrated graphics chipset for solid image quality in basic photo editing, casual gaming, and internet use, as well as the solid-state drive (SSD) for faster app loads and boot times.

For visuals, Asus gave this laptop an anti-glare Full HD WideView screen with the Splendid software enhancement. This technology delivers optimized visuals, with four display modes available for selection to suit your activity — such as web browsing or movie watching. It also carries the Treu2Life technology which works in making videos look amazing by improving the sharpness and contrast of each pixel.

Thin and lightweight, this Asus laptop won’t weigh you down. It may be compact, but it’s packed with a complete set of ports for hassle-free connectivity with a wide range of external devices like projectors and monitors. The sides are outfitted with slots for different USB types, HDMI, SD card, and microphone/headphone.

Make the Asus VivoBook F510QA your companion for your day-to-day computing and more. Normally sold for $1,559, this laptop can be yours at an incredibly low price of $315. That’s a magnificent savings of $1,224.

BUY NOW

Asus VivoBook S15 — $581 ($119 off)

Something beefier in terms of inner hardware is the VivoBook S15. This model packs a powerful combination of an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for fluid operation. From productive multitasking and quick video editing to streaming your favorite shows, this laptop will get the job done without a sweat. The 256GB SSD storage also means you’ll be able to store more and experience quicker boot times and app loads.

This Asus laptop features a lightweight profile and an elegant textured finish. Flip it open and you will see a NanoEdge display or extremely thin bezels surrounding a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. You’ll also love the backlit keyboard perfect for working in dim environments and the ErgoLift hinge that automatically raises the keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience as well as better ventilation around the bottom of the chassis.

Weighing at just 3.5 pounds, the VivoBook S15 is great for bringing along with you for school, work, or travel. It has a bunch of ports and slots on both sides to offer connectivity and support for a wide range of external devices and accessories. And with its fast-charging capacity, you can go back to your task in no time. It can quickly go from low battery to 60% in just 49 minutes.

The Asus VivoBook S15 is available in four vibrant hues, but the best price we’ve seen is for the icicle gold variant with white trim accents. You can grab it today on Amazon for only $581, leaving you with a cool savings of $119.

BUY NOW

Asus ZenBook 14 — $1,000 ($200 off)

If you got the cash and want some serious power in an ultra-slim package, then check out the ZenBook 14. This model flaunts a breathtaking 92% screen-to-body ratio or a four-sided NanoEdge design which gives way for the most screen size in the most compact size. Its 14-inch screen comes with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, making everything look crisp, rich, and vibrant. The computing experience is further optimized by the ErgoLift Hinge for comfortable typing, plus the NumberPad that illuminates across the touchpad when enabled.

At the core of this slim Asus laptop is an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor plus 16GB of RAM. This powerful combo can zip through whatever task you throw at it and can even handle pro-level photo and video editing needs without lag. There’s also the GeForce MX150 discrete graphics chip which provides more power to tackle intensive graphics tasks. Built with a high-capacity battery, it can power you through a whole day and extends further with minimal usage.

The ZenBook 14 passed the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810G military standards for durability and reliability. These include tests for operation in harsh environments such as extreme altitudes, temperatures, and humidity. Trust that it’s very tough and will last you for a long time.

This premium ultra-slim laptop is currently up for grabs on Amazon for $1,000. Order today on Amazon and walk away with $200 savings. The deal is further sweetened with the chance to slash another $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these laptop deals? Be sure to visit our curated deals page where we compile exciting discounts on tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations