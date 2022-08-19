 Skip to main content
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Nina Derwin
By

Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.

AirPods 2 — $100, was $159

Apple AirPods 2 in a charging case.

Known for being the chic and sleek, Apple AirPods 2 pay for themselves 10 times over. With AirPods, connectivity is truly seamless. All you have to do is take them out of their charging case, pop them into your ears, and you can immediately take a call, watch a video, or listen to music with the richest, highest quality audio. Setup is as easy as a single tap, and your AirPods are smart enough to know when they are in or out of your ears, so your audio will start and stop and you’ll never miss a beat. If you’re a fan of Siri, you’ll love the fact that you can use Hey Siri with your AirPods or even ask Siri to read your messages to you. Sharing a song with a friend has never been easier, as long as your friend also has a pair of AirPods. If you do decide to grab a pair during this sale, don’t forget to check out our guide with some of our favorite AirPods tips and tricks so that you can make the most out of your new AirPods 2.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

White beats studio buds lie on a table in front of their charging case.

Beats Studio Buds are the true wireless noise-canceling earbuds that everybody needs. The sound quality is unmatched, and they deliver powerful, balanced audio that you can control via two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. They come with three ear tip sizes so that the fit is custom and comfy for every listener, and you’ll get up to eight hours of listening time with one charge and 24 hours combined with the pocket-sized charing case. Even better, they are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant, so you can bring them on your most intense runs or to the gym with you totally worry free. Thanks to the high-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction, you’ll have crystal clear audio on both sides of every call. If you’re on the fence, make sure to check out our guide to all of the true wireless earbuds features to see what an enormous value this deal is.

