Apple’s AirPods are a bit like Marshmallow Fluff — you either love them or you hate them. But if you’re still yet to try them, now’s your chance to lodge the latest set of the true wireless earphones in your ears on the cheap. That’s because Amazon has knocked $30 off the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (dubbed Apple AirPods 2), dropping them down to just $170. You won’t find them cheaper than that this side of Black Friday, that’s for sure.

Chances are you’ve seen someone, somewhere with a pair of AirPods, which is a testament to the fact they’re the world’s most popular true wireless earbuds. It’s not hard to see why, either. They offer fantastic sound and oodles of smarts — all bundled in a futuristic shell that looks a bit like the head of a toothbrush. But we digress. AirPods are the gold standard of true wireless listening, even more so for those with an iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

There isn’t much to them. Just pop one each ear and you’re good to go. Need to adjust the volume, send a text, place a call, add an event to your calendar, or even find out the answer to a pressing question? Just mumble the all-important “Hey, Siri!” hot-word, followed by your instruction, and she’ll handle the rest. And with five-hour battery life and the Wireless Charging Case packing a 24-hour reserve, you can rinse and repeat all day.

Here’s a brief look at the various commands Siri can handle:

“Hey, Siri! Turn down the volume.”

“Hey, Siri! Text Mom saying I’m almost there.”

“Hey, Siri! Play The Beatles on Apple Music.”

“Hey, Siri! What’s the time in New York City?”

“Hey, Siri! Call Janice.”

“Hey, Siri! Pause the current song.”

Best of all, the brand new Wireless Charging Case supports … you guessed it … wireless charging. This means you don’t have to carry around a bunch of wires next time you leave the house. Instead, you can slap the Charging Case on a standard Qi-enabled charging pad and it’ll juice up. Obviously, you’ll need to remember to take one with you, but if you’re commuting to an office day in, day out, we recommend leaving one there. It’ll make your life a lot easier.

You really can’t go wrong at $170.

