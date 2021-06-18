Amazon is practically giving away these AirPods before Prime Day

If you’re in the market for some new earbuds and you’ve been tempted by Apple AirPods for a while, you’re going to love this deal. Right now, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can buy the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for just $119. That’s a huge savings of $40 working out at 25% off making it a great deal for anyone looking to enjoy Apple AirPods for less. We’re expecting this offer to be very popular so don’t be surprised if stock gets very limited or even runs out. If you’re keen to buy them, grab them now while delivery is still speedy.

The Apple AirPods are pretty great for the price. Simple to set up and use, they take moments to get started with any of your Apple devices and not much longer for anything non-Apple flavored. In exchange, you get the benefit of the Apple H1 headphone chip which provides you with a faster wireless connection and more reliable service too.

Audio sounds crisp throughout use with the ability to also use them for taking calls as well as listening to your favorite music or podcasts. They switch on automatically whenever you need them so there’s basically no friction between you getting started and using them. Quick access to Siri is only ever a ‘Hey Siri’ away too. The downside? Well, there’s no wireless charging case support here. Instead, you’ll need to plug the case into a regular cable but that’s no great loss at this price. With four to five hours of charge on the earbuds and up to 24 hours via the charging case, it’s not like you’ll need to recharge too often anyhow.

Ordinarily priced at $159, you can grab these stylish Apple AirPods for just $119 right now at Amazon. It’s a great deal so don’t be surprised if stock runs out sooner than you’d think. You won’t be disappointed with this purchase.

More Prime Day AirPods deals

