  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is practically giving away these AirPods before Prime Day

By
A woman in fitness attire stands in a gym holding dumbbells and wearing Apple AirPods.

If you’re in the market for some new earbuds and you’ve been tempted by Apple AirPods for a while, you’re going to love this deal. Right now, as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, you can buy the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for just $119. That’s a huge savings of $40 working out at 25% off making it a great deal for anyone looking to enjoy Apple AirPods for less. We’re expecting this offer to be very popular so don’t be surprised if stock gets very limited or even runs out. If you’re keen to buy them, grab them now while delivery is still speedy.

The Apple AirPods are pretty great for the price. Simple to set up and use, they take moments to get started with any of your Apple devices and not much longer for anything non-Apple flavored. In exchange, you get the benefit of the Apple H1 headphone chip which provides you with a faster wireless connection and more reliable service too.

Audio sounds crisp throughout use with the ability to also use them for taking calls as well as listening to your favorite music or podcasts. They switch on automatically whenever you need them so there’s basically no friction between you getting started and using them. Quick access to Siri is only ever a ‘Hey Siri’ away too. The downside? Well, there’s no wireless charging case support here. Instead, you’ll need to plug the case into a regular cable but that’s no great loss at this price. With four to five hours of charge on the earbuds and up to 24 hours via the charging case, it’s not like you’ll need to recharge too often anyhow.

Ordinarily priced at $159, you can grab these stylish Apple AirPods for just $119 right now at Amazon. It’s a great deal so don’t be surprised if stock runs out sooner than you’d think. You won’t be disappointed with this purchase.

More Prime Day AirPods deals

Checking out all the great Prime Day deals going on? Amongst them are some fantastic Prime Day Apple deals encompassing everything from AirPods to MacBooks and more. We’ve also specifically looked at the best Prime Day AirPods deals too if you’re considering upgrading to the AirPods Pro, for instance.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $200
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$165 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$130 $160
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$119 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

You can buy an Apple Watch for $199 right now, because Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Save on the Fire TV Stick 4K today

amazon fire tv stick 4k deals black friday 2019 sale streaming 2 720x720

Best Prime Day PC Deals 2021: What to expect

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Surface Pro 7 gets massive price cut at Best Buy

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops today

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2021: What to expect from the sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

All the early Prime Day deals you can shop at Walmart today

best workout apps for 2020 walmart deals post prime day 2019 feature

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

robot and upright vacs walmart deals irobot roomba 670

Best Prime Day soundbar deals 2021: What to expect

Bose Soundbar 700

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku Express 2019 with remote

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review