This is the best AirPods Pro deal we’ve seen in a long time

The headphone deals that are available from various retailers cover different brands, designs, and budget ranges. However, if you’re on the hunt for premium wireless earbuds, which were popularized by Apple, then you might want to look at AirPods deals. Apple products usually don’t go for cheap, but Amazon is currently offering a $52 discount to the AirPods Pro, bringing their price down to just $197 from their original price of $249, for the lowest price in a long time for the wireless earbuds.

Apple’s AirPods Pro is tagged in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds for 2021 as the best option for iOS users, due to their easy pairing with Apple’s other mobile devices. They are compatible with Android smartphones, but pairing the AirPods Pro with iPhones only requires you to hold them near each other while opening the wireless earbuds’ case.

Between the AirPods Pro and AirPods, the AirPods Pro offers improved sound quality for a better listening experience, and adds IPX4 sweat and water resistance to protect them from potential damage if you wear them during workouts. The AirPods Pro also introduces active noise cancellation, which counters sounds from the environment with anti-noise, though there’s also a Transparency mode that lets in all outside sound without having to take off the wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Pro retains all the features that were launched with the original AirPods, including intuitive touch controls on the wireless earbuds and accelerometers that recognize when they’re in or out of your ears, to automatically play or pause whatever you’re listening to. Apple promises up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge, but the multiple additional charges from the wireless charging case extend that to more than 24 hours.

It’s rare to see discounts for Apple’s AirPods Pro, so you should take advantage of any offer that lowers the price of the wireless earbuds. This includes Amazon’s offer that slashes $52 off their original price of $249, lowering their price to just $197. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want the AirPods Pro in your ears but you don’t want to pay full price for them, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

