Save $70 on AirPods Pro right now and have the ultimate stocking stuffer

Andrew Morrisey
If you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for the music lover in your family, there’s still some great headphone deals out there. Amazon is throwing down some AirPods deals on a couple of different models, including a $70 discount on the super popular Apple AirPods Pro. Grab one of these Apple deals for yourself or for someone in your circle. Both are in stock and will arrive before Christmas with free shipping if you act quickly.

Apple AirPods Pro — $179, was $249

New Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple’s AirPods Pro align well with their name, as they offer the most professional-level features of all of Apple’s AirPods models. But don’t let the name fool you — these headphones are for everybody, especially with this Amazon discount. The AirPods Pro produce superb, high-quality sound and provide some of the best noise cancellation found in in-ear headphones. They come with a wireless charging case and can provide up to 24 hours of listening time. They sport the beautiful, modern design that Apple products are often known for, and they even pair up with Apple devices and recognize when to switch based on which you’re currently using. The Apple AirPods Pro make the perfect gift for anybody with something to listen to this holiday season.

New Apple AirPods — $170, was $179

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation).

The third-generation Apple AirPods are the newest addition to the AirPods lineup. Their recent release brought a lot of upgrades over their predecessors, including longer battery life and spatial audio, a technology that more deeply immerses you into whatever movie you’re watching or whatever music you’re listening to. The new Apple AirPods are sweat and water resistant, a perfect combination for the workout enthusiast and anyone who won’t let a rainy day interrupt their morning jog. Like all headphones in Apple’s AirPods lineup, the new Apple AirPods fit right into the Apple software ecosystem, interacting seamlessly with software on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and the entirety of Apple’s computer lineup, and provide amazing sound quality to any connectible Bluetooth device.

