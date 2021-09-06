  1. Deals
Apple AirPods Pro just got a MASSIVE price cut for Labor Day

By
airpods pro sitting on iphone
As part of the Labor Day sales, Amazon has discounted the highly popular Apple AirPods Pro down to just $180 for a limited time only. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. You won’t want to miss out on some of the best and most popular earbuds out there right now at this price.

Considered to be the best earbuds for the iPhone, the Apple AirPods Pro are easily a great choice for Apple owners in particular. Stylish to wear and with a convenient wireless charging case, their greatest strength is their Active Noise Cancellation, which means you can lose yourself to your music or podcasts with limited interruptions. For those times when you do need to listen in, you can easily switch over to Transparency mode to pay attention to conversations or alerts going on near you.

Alongside that, the Apple AirPods Pro also offer adaptive EQ which means your music automatically tunes to the shape of your ear, providing you with a superior listening experience compared to other earbuds. With three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips included, you can get the perfect fit for you in no time. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, too, meaning you can easily use them during your workout or when it’s raining.

With easy setup for all your Apple devices, the Apple AirPods Pro are particularly convenient for iPhone and Mac owners, making them a sweet deal indeed for anyone looking to upgrade their audio gear for less. Ordinarily priced at $250, Amazon has reduced the Apple AirPods Pro to just $180 for a limited time only as part of the Labor Day sales. Grab them now while stock lasts.

More AirPods deals

The Apple AirPods Pro are at a pretty great price right now but if you’re looking for other AirPods deals, we’ve got them. We also have all the best headphone deals and a comprehensive roundup of the best Labor Day Apple sales, too, so there’s something for every taste here if you’re keen to treat yourself to even more great technology for less during the sales.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$170 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$490 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$100 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
