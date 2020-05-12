Given they’re so new, it’s difficult to find sales on Apple’s AirPods Pro. However, in the past several weeks, we’ve seen a few retailers take some small bites out of the steep price you’ll pay for Apple’s latest earbuds.

The latest retailer to do so is Amazon, selling the AirPods Pro for just $228 (after a $7 automatic rebate on the current $235 discount at checkout) for a limited time. That’s a total savings of $22, the lowest price we’ve seen them at on Amazon to date and one of the great early Memorial Day sales available on the site right now.

The Apple AirPods Pro, even at full price, are a great deal. They’re a massive improvement over the original AirPod design, in both performance and looks. While the external design isn’t changed much — the buds are a bit larger, their stalks shorter — there are massive differences in how they sound.

Apple’s managed to create a wireless earbud that can hold its own against the top names in earbuds: Names like the Sony WH-1000XM3, for example. Gone is the hollow sound of the original buds: music with the AirPods Pro sound fuller, the bass much punchier.

But where these earbuds wow us is in the noise-cancellation department. Like most higher-end noise-cancellation headphones and earbuds, you can choose to let sound in — which sounds very natural — or shut everything out while listening to music or videos. But Sony’s buds can’t hold anything to Apple when it comes to how this noise cancellation works to improve the quality of your calls.

The AirPods Pro does a beautiful job in filtering out background noise in even the noisiest urban situations — something that the WH-1000XM3’s struggle to do. While the caller on the other end had trouble understanding us on a busy street in Portland, Oregon, with the AirPods Pro, the call was surprisingly clear.

If you use your earbuds a lot, it’s a smart move, especially considering over time battery life in the pods begin to fade — and if it’s failing to charge, that’s covered.

