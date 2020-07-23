  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple AirPods Pro back down to $220 at Verizon — but not for long

By

There’s a great deal on the horizon from Verizon. The communications giant has brought back one of its best deals, offering the AirPods Pro for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen them, $220. That’s $30 off, down from $250, for some of the best, most subtle, coolest true wireless earbuds available and with Apple’s legendary design and sound.

Apple really went for it when it stepped up from its AirPods to AirPods Pro. The most noticeable difference is the active noise cancellation. When you’re wearing your AirPods Pro and the noise cancellation is activated, you can feel like you’re the only person on the planet. It blocks out all surrounding noise, especially wind, which was a No. 1 suspect for call interference with the AirPods. At the same time, Apple has included a transparency mode, so that you can mediate the noise cancellation feature and allow your preferred level of important outside chatter — be it meetings, conversations with friends, kids — into your listening zone.

Another huge difference is the interchangeable silicone ear tips that mold the earphones, and their output, directly into your ear’s canal for the best aural experience. They’re also equipped with Adaptive EQ, meaning that your podcasts, music, and dialogue will be customized automatically, corresponding to the shape of your ear. AirPods Pro are shorter and more subtle than the standard AirPods and Apple constructed each bud with three microphones, with one of them designed specifically to pick up your voice so that they’re amazing on calls. Additionally, there’s now a vent system that helps release the annoying pressure that can build up in your ear from the noise-canceling features.

But how long do they last on a single charge? That’s often the question with all wireless devices, not just headphones. The answer is very positive: Apple has upped the battery life to an impressive five hours, backed up with the portable charging case which only requires juice once a day (it lasts up to 24 hours). And of course, there’s support for Siri and built-in voice control for all your music and calls and volume.

While competitors like Bose might offer longer battery life, there’s no better sound, or look, than Apple’s AirPods, and they don’t get much better than the AirPods Pro. Compare this offer with our other AirPods deals, but this is impressive, at $30 off, you’re only paying $220 for brand new AirPods Pro, down from $250, at Verizon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The true wireless OnePlus Buds play for 10 hours with a 10-minute charge

oneplus buds news

Hurry! AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ on sale for just $239 — today only

airpods pro vs review feature

The next AirPods Pro could arrive by the second half of 2021

airpods pro vs review feature

The best cheap AirPods deals for July 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Surface, and Pixel tablet deals for July 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for July 2020

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2020

Best cheap drone deals for July 2020: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

These are today’s best Apple HomePod deals for July 2020

The best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals for July 2020

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Get in shape and stay in shape with the best home gym deals for July 2020

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

How to watch Boruto online: Stream the hit anime series for free

how to watch boruto online large

How to watch Scrubs online: Binge the iconic medical sitcom for free

3 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this Tuesday