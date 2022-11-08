Get Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for $159 today

You may not have been expecting the Walmart Black Friday Sale until November 25, but early Black Friday discounts are available now. In fact, one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals is happening right now, allowing you to beat the rush and still claim a great price on Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro. The popular earbuds typically cost $170 but are now just $159, which makes for a Black Friday savings of $11. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods lineup of in-ear headphones have been popular since their original launch, with the AirPods Pro sitting nicely at the top of the lineup. Made for a slightly different headphone user than the AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro have some beneficial features in addition to the high quality audio AirPods users are accustomed to. One of those features is active noise cancellation, which blocks noise outside so you can immerse yourself in your music or whatever content you may be taking in. The AirPods Pro also have a transparency mode, which allows you to hear and interact with the world around you while you have the headphones in use.

The AirPods Pro also have many of the great features people have come to love in Apple’s AirPods lineup, including spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. This is a technology that’s able to tell where your head is pointed relative to the device you’re watching content on, and that places sound all around you based on that. This makes watching movies and other content a truly immersive experience. Battery life on the AirPods Pro can reach up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case. This case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers, allowing you to bring some wireless charging to your Apple ecosystem. If you’re uncertain which AirPods model may be best for you, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

Still competitive with the best earbuds despite their first generation status, these Apple AirPods Pro make a great deal at just $159. They typically cost $170, making this Black Friday savings come to $11. Free shipping is included with the first generation AirPods Pro.

Editors' Recommendations