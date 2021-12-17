If you’re looking for the best AirPods deals, we’ve got them in the form of AirPods Pro for just $179 at Amazon. A huge saving of $70, they’ll even arrive in time for Christmas. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea for a loved one, these are a great option. As always, AirPods are in high demand so you might want to hit that buy button fast. There’s no guarantee how long stock will last and it’s very likely they’ll be pushed back to a post-Christmas delivery date soon.

Regarded as the best buds in our Apple AirPods Pro review, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are a fantastic experience. They are easily the best earbuds for iPhone owners thanks to offering super speedy connections between all your Apple devices including iPhones.

Whatever you hook them up to, the Apple AirPods will sound great, too. They offer adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears, giving you a personalized experience. Alongside that is spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. That works by giving you the sense that sound is all around you, much like if you were at a concert or in a theater. Best of all is its active noise cancellation mode which blocks outside noise so you can focus on the music you’re listening to. A transparency mode easily allows you to switch back to listening to the world around you as needed, too.

Other features include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you can get the right comfortable fit for your ears, plus they’re sweat and water resistant. Expect battery life of about five hours with up to 24 hours gained via the MagSafe wireless charging case that’s included with the earbuds. That’s the perfect length of time whether you’re commuting regularly or working out throughout the week.

Normally priced at $249, these Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $179 right now at Amazon. Order today and they’ll even arrive before Christmas. You’ll need to be quick though. At this price, they’re likely to sell out fast. After all, they make a fantastic gift idea or treat for yourself.

