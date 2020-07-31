3 Apple deals you really can’t afford to miss today

If you’re on the hunt for Apple devices that are on the cheap, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured Amazon and Verizon and found the AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air on sale for as much as $100 off. Hurry though as we’re seeing limited stocks for all three devices and Apple deals don’t sit last long.

AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

We weren’t all that impressed with the standard AirPods, so when Apple announced it was going to release the souped-up AirPods Pro, we were naturally skeptical. Would the company be able to deliver this time and improve on all the areas that the AirPods failed at? The answer is a resounding yes. The AirPods Pro are shockingly good and are absolutely the best true wireless earbuds that you can get if you’re an iOS user. Their sound quality has improved tremendously, their noise-canceling is spectacular, and they’re extremely comfortable even when used for a long period. Right now, you can score the AirPods Pro at Verizon for $220 instead of $250.

Unlike the AirPods, the AirPods Pro come with three sets of silicone eartips that snap on with a satisfying click instead of sliding onto a little nubbin as do so many other in-ear buds. This change not only offers a more secure and comfortable fit but also contributes to a better bass response. The AirPods Pro inherit the original AirPods’ controls which means they’re ridiculously easy to operate and, as expected, Siri is always listening and ready to obey your every command. As with most true wireless buds with active noise-canceling, you have the option to either shut noise out or let it all in. Apple calls the latter feature “Transparency Mode,” and activating this allows sounds from the outside world to arrive in a very natural way, almost as if you’ve taken the buds themselves out. Noise-canceling is decidedly top-notch and almost on par with what over-ear ANC headphones offer. Last but certainly not least, the AirPods Pro deliver a pretty impressive sonic performance. Their sound signature is terrific, rich in subtle details with some zesty treble, rounded-up by a full-bodied bass. We tip our hats to the Apple AirPods Pro. Get them for $220 at Verizon today.

iPad Air — $469, was $499

The iPad Air sits in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPads and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite its lower price, the iPad Air boasts several high-end features, including the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, offering crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen supports True Tone Display as well, resulting in a more natural-looking picture. Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Zipping through numerous apps and multitasking proved fast and seamless, and small touches like the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient. Want to expand the iPad Air’s capabilities to cover work much faster and more efficiently? You’ll be glad to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don’t have the budget for the latter. Instead of its usual hefty price of $499, take it home for only $469.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $899, was $999

If you’re determined to buy a MacBook but don’t want to shell out too much money, then the MacBook Air is for you. It’s a well-rounded portable laptop that boasts a solid performance and premium build quality. Now made thinner and lighter thanks to its eco-friendly aluminum chassis, the MacBook Air still possesses the same power and solid build quality typical of Apple devices. Its 13.3-inch Retina display boasts Apple’s True Tone technology, which gives it the power to adapt to your environment’s ambient light to make images appear more natural, with accurate colors that aren’t oversaturated. Working alongside an Intel i3 processor, this MacBook Air has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It proved speedy and performed well when tasked with normal daily workflow, like streaming videos, working in Photoshop, word processing, and web browsing. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air normally retails for $999, but right now you can purchase it at Amazon for a huge $100 off.

