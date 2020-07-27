3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss today

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on an Apple iPad or a pair of AirPods but are quite hesitant because of their steep price tags, now may be the right time to take the plunge. We scoured the web and found three Apple deals you shouldn’t miss: The AirPods Pro, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro are all on sale with up to $50 off.

iPad Mini – $350, was $399

The iPad Mini packs quite a punch despite its small build. Its powered by the A12 Bionic processor, one of the fastest mobile chipsets on the market. It may not be a match to the latest iPad Pro (see below), but all you need to know is that it performs well. It can even handle some light editing work on Premiere Rush or Adobe Photoshop without issues.

In terms of its display, the latest iPad Mini does not veer away from the design of its predecessor. It does lack an edge-to-edge screen, but you’ll certainly appreciate the sharp details, vibrant colors, and natural-looking images thanks to the 2,048 x 1,538 pixel resolution and Apple’s proprietary True Tone technology.

BUY NOW

AirPods Pro – $220, was $250

The best AirPods award goes to the AirPods Pro. From design to performance, Apple made numerous improvements to this model that make it a real beast compared to the previous generations. One of these upgrades is the addition of silicone ear tips, which is beneficial in many ways. Not only do they allow for a more secure and comfortable fit, but they also seal the ear canal better for enhanced audio delivery, bass response, and noise blockage.

Probably the most commendable features of the AirPods Pro are their sound quality and noise cancellation. Audio is delivered with a punchy, tuneful bass response and fine details, while unwanted ambient noise is easily shut off when noise canceling is activated. Our reviewers even concluded that they are in line with premium options from Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose.

BUY NOW

iPad Pro – $950, was $1,000

If you don’t mind spending a lot of cash on a really powerful tablet, you might as well go for the latest iPad Pro. Its hardware and display are comparable to most Chromebooks or traditional laptops, making it a capable productivity machine. Installed with the iPadOS 13.4, the tablet also boasts multiple enhancements that bring it closer to being a real computer. Use it with accessories like a stylus and keyboard (sold separately) to experience its full potential.

At the heart of the 2020 iPad Pro is Apple’s A12Z Bionic processor with octa-core graphics. It has no problem running intensive and hardcore tasks, including graphics-heavy gaming and 4K video editing. Its display is equally impressive, especially with True Tone colors, a stunning pixel resolution, and a high refresh rate in place.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations