Just because it is no longer Black Friday doesn’t mean you can’t find great deals online. Right now, the Apple iPad Air is 17% off on Amazon with a total price of $500. That means, you’ll be saving $100 on this thin and lightweight tablet that customers love. Don’t wait, we don’t know how long this sale will last so be sure to place your order ASAP.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air

As one of the best iPads, this tablet features immersive 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a M1 chip that offers amazing performance. This device is ideal for gaming and creative purposes with its ability to smoothly transition between apps and the iPadOS feature which is more versatile, productive and intuitive than ever before. Its all-day battery life will allow you to work and play all day, no matter where you are. For even more productivity, you can pair this iPad with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which will transform the tablet into a drawing canvas or note-taking device. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a great typing experience.

According to one editor review, the Apple iPad Air, “is hugely powerful, it looks like a modern tablet with its thin-bezel design, it supports all the desirable Apple accessories for the future, and really can act as a laptop alternative. It’ll do everything you’ll likely want or years, and the design means it’ll stay fresh during that time as well.” With a high-performance M1 processor, slim and light design, and a colorful and sharp screen, this iPad features software that is great for work and play and won’t break the bank, especially with this current deal.

No matter what you plan to do on the Apple iPad Air, you’ll experience great visual. a lightweight feel and high-performance that is worth its current $500 price tag. You can check emails, watch your favorite movie or take notes during a meeting with this device that will instantly increase your productivity and work flow. Don’t wait to get 17% off this popular iPad before time runs out.

Editors' Recommendations