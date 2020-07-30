AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro in the discount bin — save up to $50

For Apple fans who refuse to part ways with their music anywhere they go, the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro are perfect for you. These true wireless earbuds pair seamlessly with any iOS device and offer superb sound quality and a slew of awesome features. Right now, they’re both on sale at Amazon and Verizon from only $200. Better act fast though as discounts on Apple products typically don’t last long.

Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

The Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones have a lot going for them, starting with a thin and unobtrusive design that’s perfect for working out. With an IPX4 rating, they are protected against sweat and the occasional splash of water. Their secure and comfortable fit is courtesy of ear hooks and four pairs of detachable ear tips in varying sizes. Unfortunately, these earphones don’t offer passive noise isolation, so you’ll be able to hear everything around you. This can be a good thing though, especially if you’re jogging in high-traffic areas.

These wireless earphones boast intuitive touch controls and Class 1 Bluetooth technology that offers an extended range and fewer dropouts. Apple’s H1 Chip is also responsible for quick and easy pairing and allows iOS users to instantly pull up Siri. Although the AirPods prove better when it comes to seamless connection, the Powerbeats Pro offer better sound quality, with punchy bass and impressive instrumental separation, detail, and dynamics. Vocal clarity for calls is likewise guaranteed, supported by a speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voices and filter out external noise.

For each full charge in the charging case, these earphones can provide up to nine hours of music playback. Furthermore, the case is capable of juicing them up an additional two charges, for a total of 24 hours of use. Even five minutes of quick charging can fuel the Powerbeats Pro for at least 1.5 hours. With built-in motion accelerometers, these earphones automatically enter sleep mode when not in use to help you conserve power. If you lead an active lifestyle and don’t want to part with their favorite tunes, the Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones are for you. They usually come with a $250 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount and get them for $200.

AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

We weren’t all that impressed with the standard AirPods, so when Apple announced it was going to release the souped-up AirPod Pro, we were naturally skeptical. Would the company be able to deliver this time and improve on all the areas that the AirPods failed at? The answer is a resounding yes. The AirPods Pro are shockingly good and are absolutely the best true wireless earbuds that you can get if you’re an iOS user. Their sound quality has improved tremendously, their noise-canceling is spectacular, and they’re extremely comfortable to use even when used for a long period. Right now, you can score the AirPods Pro at Verizon for $220 instead of $250.

Unlike the Airpods, the AirPods Pro come with three sets of silicone eartips that snap on with a satisfying click instead of sliding onto a little nubbin as so many other in-ear buds require. This change not only offers a more secure and comfortable fit but also contributes to a better bass response. The AirPods Pro inherit the original AirPods’ controls which means they’re ridiculously easy to operate and, as expected, Siri is always listening and ready to obey your every command. As with most true wireless buds with active noise-canceling, you have the option to either shut noise out or let it all in. Apple calls the latter feature “Transparency Mode,” and activating this allows sounds from the outside world to arrive in a very natural way, almost as if you’ve taken the buds themselves out. Noise-canceling is decidedly top-notch and almost on par with what over-ear ANC headphones offer. Last but certainly not least, the AirPods Pro deliver a pretty impressive sonic performance. Their sound signature is terrific, rich in subtle details with some zesty treble, rounded-up by a full-bodied bass. We tip our hats to the Apple AirPods Pro. Get them for $220 at Verizon today.

