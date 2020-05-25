AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds discounted for Memorial Day

Wireless earphones are pretty much a must these days. Whether you are working out, working from home, or just listening to music, a podcast, or e-book, these tiny listening devices let you move around without getting tangled in a cord. Wireless earphones allow you to complete all of your activities hassle-free, and we have found the top models on sale for Memorial Day. Both Amazon and Best Buy are running deals on true wireless earbuds today — Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are both discounted, so whether you’re an Apple fan or Android user, there is a pair of earbuds for you.

Apple AirPods — $130, was $159

Apple AirPods are the first model of wireless earbuds by Apple. They revolutionized wireless earbuds and left many other companies scrambling to catch up and attempt to compete. AirPods come with their own carrying case that also acts as a charger. They automatically turn on once placed in your ears easily pair with all of your Apple Devices. Utilize Siri as you normally would with a simple “Hey Siri,” and command the AirPods with a double-tap to play or skip songs or hang up phone calls. AirPods deliver rich and high-quality audio all day — one charge of the carrying case provides multiple charges to the buds.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case — $130, was $159:

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case — $150, was $200:

Apple AirPods Pro — $230, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro are the next and best level of AirPods. They have all of the fantastic features of the regular AirPods mentioned above, with added technology for enhanced performance. Active noise cancellation makes the sound more immersive, and transparency mode allows for listening while staying connected to the world around you. AirPods Pro also come with three different sizes of soft and tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit that will be comfortable in every ear, and the adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear. The wireless charging case for the AirPods Pro provides over 24 hours of battery life with one charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds — $110, was $130

The Samsung Galaxy Buds offer exceptional bass and wide-ranging sound via Bluetooth technology. Featuring adaptive dual microphones that enhance speech clarity regardless of the noise around you. The ergonomic and compact design provide comfort and portability. The carrying case also doubles as a charger and offers up to 13 hours of battery life while on the go. Also featuring a quick charge option, when you are in a hurry, you can get an additional 1.7 hours of play time in just 15 minutes of charge time. Galaxy Buds are splash, sweat, and spill-resistant and are compatible with both Android and iOS.

