AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro get hefty discounts at Amazon

If you’re looking through headphone deals in search of discounts on wireless earbuds, you should start by checking out AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Apple and Samsung have been intense rivals in the smartphone industry, and they’ve extended that competition to other products like wireless earbuds.

For those who are not sure whether to go with the wireless earbuds of Apple or Samsung, we’ll try to help you make that decision. Two of the most popular options in the market are currently on sale on Amazon — the Apple AirPods Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. If one of these offers catches your eye, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase because stocks will go quickly. You might miss out if you don’t hurry.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $130, was $200

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro promise high-quality audio with an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter built inside each earbud, which will let you better appreciate the sounds of songs, shows, and games. If you don’t want to hear what’s going on in your surroundings, you can activate their active noise cancellation feature, and with their design that reduces background noise, your voice will be loud and clear whenever you’re in online meetings and phone calls.

When comparing Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Pro’s advantages include an IPX7 water resistance rating, and better overall sound quality with stronger bass and more control. They’re also more comfortable to wear over long periods of time compared to the latter two because of the absence of silicone wings, which cause fatigue if they’re in your ears for hours.

If you think that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the perfect wireless earbuds for you, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s offer. The retailer has slashed their price by $70, making them more affordable at just $130 from their original price of $200. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you’ll have to act fast before it disappears. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

The AirPods Pro is listed in Digital Trends’ best wireless earbuds as the best for Apple fans. In addition to the easy setup, Siri connectivity, and intuitive touch controls that have become synonymous with the AirPods brand, the AirPods Pro adds active noise cancellation to block external noise, Transparency Mode so you can hear your surroundings without taking off the wireless earbuds, and IP4X water resistance so that they won’t be damaged by sweat during workouts or sudden rain.

Between the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, the latest version of Apple’s wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro remains the better choice because of its active noise cancellation feature, better sound quality, sound-isolating design that lets you hear calls better, improved fit through customizable silicone tips, and a unique venting system that reduces the pressure in your ears. The AirPods Pro is more expensive than the AirPods 3, but the extra cost is definitely worth it.

For those who have been waiting for the chance to buy Apple’s AirPods Pro for much cheaper than usual, you need to latch onto Amazon’s price cut for the wireless earbuds. They’ve down to just $175, after a $74 reduction to their original price of $249. We don’t expect stocks to last long, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your playlists, watching streaming content, or playing video games with the AirPods Pro in your ears, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

