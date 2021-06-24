Prime Day has come and gone, but there are good deals still floating around if you know where to look. The stragglers include discounts on TVs, appliances, smart home products, and wireless headphones. More specifically, there are some fantastic AirPods deals, and if you’re not into Apple, there are Samsung Galaxy Buds deals out there, too.

Speaking of, Amazon is offering discounts on both types of wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods Pro are $197 right now, which is over $50 off the full price. Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are $100, which is also $50 off the full price. You can find out more about those deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro – $197, was $250

Apple’s AirPods Pro earned the “Best Buds” title in our Apple AirPods Pro Review. One look, and a quick use, and it’s easy to see why. They pair effortlessly with all of Apple’s devices. They also include a bevy of excellent features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, Siri support, sweat and water-resistance, and much more. With the wireless charging case you can stretch listening time up to 24 hours total. Amazon is currently offering the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $52 off the full price ($249). You can nab them for $197 when all is said and done, and that includes free shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus – $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus come in a variety of colors, including black, red, white, and cloud blue, and they’re all on sale. So, you can choose your favorite. They feature noise cancellation with ambient awareness support. They offer 11 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 22 hours with the wireless charging case. What’s more, they include multiple microphones to keep your voice clean and clear during calls. Amazon is offering them for $50 off the full price of $150, which brings the total to $100 plus free shipping and free returns. The deal is only good for a few hours, so act fast.

More Wireless Earbuds Deals Available Now

If these deals aren’t conducive to your ear canal, there are still a few others available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

