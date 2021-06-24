  1. Deals
AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds both have ridiculously good deals today

Prime Day has come and gone, but there are good deals still floating around if you know where to look. The stragglers include discounts on TVs, appliances, smart home products, and wireless headphones. More specifically, there are some fantastic AirPods deals, and if you’re not into Apple, there are Samsung Galaxy Buds deals out there, too.

Speaking of, Amazon is offering discounts on both types of wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods Pro are $197 right now, which is over $50 off the full price. Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are $100, which is also $50 off the full price. You can find out more about those deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro – $197, was $250

Apple’s AirPods Pro earned the “Best Buds” title in our Apple AirPods Pro Review. One look, and a quick use, and it’s easy to see why. They pair effortlessly with all of Apple’s devices. They also include a bevy of excellent features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, Siri support, sweat and water-resistance, and much more. With the wireless charging case you can stretch listening time up to 24 hours total. Amazon is currently offering the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $52 off the full price ($249). You can nab them for $197 when all is said and done, and that includes free shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus – $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus come in a variety of colors, including black, red, white, and cloud blue, and they’re all on sale. So, you can choose your favorite. They feature noise cancellation with ambient awareness support. They offer 11 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 22 hours with the wireless charging case. What’s more, they include multiple microphones to keep your voice clean and clear during calls. Amazon is offering them for $50 off the full price of $150, which brings the total to $100 plus free shipping and free returns. The deal is only good for a few hours, so act fast.

More Wireless Earbuds Deals Available Now

If these deals aren’t conducive to your ear canal, there are still a few others available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.
Buy at Amazon
Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium

$100 $108
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$169 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$70 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
