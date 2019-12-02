It’s rare to find Apple hardware in the discount bin, let alone the latest kit the fruit-named company has to offer. So when a discount shows up, you’d best act quickly before it’s gone. Such is the case with a pair of deals we’ve found on the Apple TV 4K, which is arguably the best media streamer you can buy. The 32GB Apple TV 4K is now $169 ($10 off) for Cyber Monday and the 64GB model is only $184 ($15 off).

Regardless of which model you get, the Apple TV 4K is an impressively capable media streamer. The tvOS software is compatible with thousands of apps that you can easily download and add to your Apple TV from the built-in app store. You’ll find all of the biggest names in streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Sling, and many more.

It’s also the best way to watch the new Apple TV+ service, which is available within the TV app (yes, there’s an actual Apple TV app on the Apple TV). In fact, every new Apple TV purchase comes with a one-year free subscription to Apple TV+. You can access all of your previous iTunes purchases, whether they’re movies, TV shows, or music, and if you’re already using Apple’s iCloud to store your photos, the Apple TV can turn your big screen into the best digital photo frame you’ve ever seen, complete with custom slideshow animations. Your vacation pics will be turned into a professional documentary in a flash.

Apple has equipped the Apple TV 4K with every audio and video format including 4K (obviously), HDR (both HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos. This means that if you use the Apple TV 4K to watch the Star Wars movies or The Mandalorian, you’ll see and hear them in the highest quality possible — assuming your TV and sound system support these formats too.

Finally, we should mention the Siri remote that comes with the Apple TV 4K. It’s got a rechargeable battery that lasts for weeks, and an intuitive touchpad that lets you swipe and tap your way through the on-screen menus quickly and easily. Not sure what you want to watch? Just ask Siri. A press of the microphone button lets you ask Apple’s virtual assistant to find you movies, shows, or other content. Got a favorite actor or director? Just ask. Siri will also help out while you’re watching too: Say “What did they say?” and Siri will automatically rewind 15 seconds for you.

All of this and we haven’t even touched on Apple Arcade. Yes, the Apple TV 4K is also a very capable gaming platform and is compatible with Bluetooth game controllers like the DualShock 4 from Sony and the Xbox Wireless controller.

Still not sure it’s the right media streamer for you? Don’t worry, there are tons of great media streaming sales on this Cyber Monday. We’ve even found Apple iPhone deals, iPad sales, and huge Cyber Monday soundbar discounts.

