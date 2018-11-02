Digital Trends
Deals

Everything you need to know about Apple Black Friday deals

Lucas Coll
By

Black Friday, the biggest retail day of the year, will soon be upon us. It only seems to get bigger and bigger, too, with each Black Friday outdoing the last: Black Friday 2017 was the biggest yet, and this year, we’ll almost certainly see this record-breaking trend continue.

Black Friday was originally an in-store thing, but that’s no longer the case: With those yearly viral videos of people battling to the death in brick-and-mortar retail stores, it’s not hard to see why more people are staying home to score their Black Friday deals online. Whether you’re going online to do your Black Friday shopping this year or you’re heading out to the stores in person, you’ll have to be vigilant to find the best Apple Black Friday deals, as these high-ticket tech items don’t often go on sale.

Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple itself isn’t too big on frequent sitewide sales, although the Apple Store did have a one-day Black Friday event last year. We haven’t seen anything official regarding Apple Black Friday deals for 2018 yet, but the company’s 2017 sale wasn’t anything particularly special, merely offering gift cards for purchases of new items at full price. Even if the Apple Store itself doesn’t have the best sale this year, you can still find good Apple Black Friday deals from other retailers.

As far as the deals themselves, you probably shouldn’t expect big discounts on new gadgets like the iPhone XS or Apple Watch Series 4, but last-gen iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks will almost certainly be on sale at deep discounts heading into the holiday season. The best Apple Black Friday deals to look out for will be items like the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3, iPhone 7 and 8 (and perhaps the iPhone X), and various iPads and MacBooks, particularly models from 2016 and 2017.

You don’t have to limit yourself to the Apple Store to score the best Black Friday discounts, either – and if Apple’s 2017 Black Friday promo is any indication, you shouldn’t. If you’re determined to smoke out the best Apple Black Friday deals, you’ll also need to keep your eyes on other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The easiest way to find Apple Black Friday deals is to bookmark our deals page, and also be sure to follow us on Twitter for up-to-date Black Friday coverage.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple Music vs. Spotify
Up Next

Apple iPhone XR vs. OnePlus 6T: Spec comparison
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Full laptop from directly in front
Computing

Leaked Costco Black Friday ad reveals crazy savings on the Dell XPS 13, more

Upcoming Black Friday deals at Costco include $500 off the Dell XPS 13. Other sales also extend to various electronics, including HP Chromebooks, Apple iPads, and other Windows laptops,
Posted By Arif Bacchus
walmart black friday
Deals

Everything you need to know about Walmart Black Friday deals

Of the top Black Friday retailers every year, Walmart has always been a leader in the brick-and-mortar category. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Deals

What to expect from Macy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

The most popular shopping holiday is coming soon. During November we will be hunting down Macy's best holiday deals leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to come back every week to catch the best savings of the shopping…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

What to expect from Best Buy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Don't go into Black Friday without a plan. Check out what to expect rom Best Buy Black Friday deals to get you fully prepared. We’ll be updating this page, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing on the best Black Friday and…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for November 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for November 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Dell takes up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks for Black Friday

Dell just dropped its Black Friday ad this year, and shoppers can find some substantial savings on laptops, desktops, and other technology items. Some of the biggest deals include up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
alexa smart shower speaker aqua dew
Deals

This new smart speaker lets you take Alexa into the shower

They say some of your greatest ideas or thoughts come to you in the shower. Now, you can stay connected easily while you're there. Tell Alexa to set reminders, save an idea, play music, and more; all while staying in your normal morning…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ecovacs deebot n79
Deals

Need a helping hand? Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum is on sale for $150, today only

Name-brand robot vacuums can get expensive quickly, but for today only, you can score the Ecovacs Deebot N79 from Target for just $150 ($50 off). This smart robot vac features multiple cleaning modes and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and…
Posted By Lucas Coll