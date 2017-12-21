Digital Trends
Home > Deals > Any Apple fans on your list? Check out these…

Any Apple fans on your list? Check out these last-minute gift ideas

By
Apple Gift Ideas

It’s holiday season and Christmas is just a handful of days away. Not to worry, we have your back amid the last-minute-gift-getting panic. We know that a lot of our readers and their soon-to-be-gifted loved ones are Apple fans. We took a look at the current offers and picked the best Apple gift ideas you can still take advantage of over the next couple of days.

Free next-day delivery

Next-day delivery

First, and most importantly, Apple is giving everyone free next-day delivery on all in-stock items that are ordered by 3 p.m. December 22. So if you cash out your online cart at the absolute last minute, you (or your loved one, if you’re sending it directly) will receive their goods by December 23. For available items, you can get your hands on that new purchase by scheduling an Apple Store pickup.

In-stock products

Up to 30 percent off Beats products

Beats by Apple

Beats’ popularity with the masses is not slowing down. These particular holiday offerings definitely piqued our interest. Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off a curated selection of Beats products including BeatsX earphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, and Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones.

Beats by Apple Offers

Up to 15 percent off of certified refurbished Apple iPad Pros

Apple Refurbished iPad Pros

Unsurprisingly, the iPad Pro is high on the wish list. If full price is not in your budget, don’t fear because you can get up to 15 percent off certified refurbished iPad Pros.

Certified Refurbished iPad Pro

Up to 30 percent off of certified refurbished Apple products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Speaking of certified refurbished, you can get up to 30 percent off items in Apple’s refurbished section, as well as a one-year warranty on all products. The Holiday offerings include Mac desktops, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches and more. Buying refurbished is great idea for any Apple lover who doesn’t want to pay full price.

Certified Refurbished Apple Products

Last-minute gifts

Last Minute Apple Gifts

Last but not certainly not least, Apple put together an easily shoppable page of popular iOS products for Apple addicts. Deals include center-stage devices like the Bluetooth enabled Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $329 and accessories like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro Smart Cover for less than $50.

Apple’s Last-Minute Gifts

Looking for more great offers? Check out our tech deals to score some extra savings on our favorite tech, or sign up for our newsletter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: Apple, Deals, Deals
Don't Miss

Our top 5 portable projector deals let you enjoy big-screen video without a TV
Up Next

Facebook's fake-news flag no longer flies as related articles take over