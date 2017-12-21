Any Apple fans on your list? Check out these last-minute gift ideas

It’s holiday season and Christmas is just a handful of days away. Not to worry, we have your back amid the last-minute-gift-getting panic. We know that a lot of our readers and their soon-to-be-gifted loved ones are Apple fans. We took a look at the current offers and picked the best Apple gift ideas you can still take advantage of over the next couple of days.
Free next-day delivery
First, and most importantly, Apple is giving everyone free next-day delivery on all in-stock items that are ordered by 3 p.m. December 22. So if you cash out your online cart at the absolute last minute, you (or your loved one, if you’re sending it directly) will receive their goods by December 23. For available items, you can get your hands on that new purchase by scheduling an Apple Store pickup.
Up to 30 percent off Beats products
Beats’ popularity with the masses is not slowing down. These particular holiday offerings definitely piqued our interest. Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off a curated selection of Beats products including BeatsX earphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, and Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones.
Up to 15 percent off of certified refurbished Apple iPad Pros
Unsurprisingly, the iPad Pro is high on the wish list. If full price is not in your budget, don’t fear because you can get up to 15 percent off certified refurbished iPad Pros.
Up to 30 percent off of certified refurbished Apple products
Speaking of certified refurbished, you can get up to 30 percent off items in Apple’s refurbished section, as well as a one-year warranty on all products. The Holiday offerings include Mac desktops, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches and more. Buying refurbished is great idea for any Apple lover who doesn’t want to pay full price.
Last-minute gifts
Last but not certainly not least, Apple put together an easily shoppable page of popular iOS products for Apple addicts. Deals include center-stage devices like the Bluetooth enabled Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $329 and accessories like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro Smart Cover for less than $50.
