While laptops and desktops are indispensable, tablets are much more compact, lightweight and portable. With back-to-school season an iPad can be easily shoved into your bag and they can perform almost all the tasks that computers can. One affordable such tablet to buy is the Apple iPad. It has a good display, a speedy processor, and an impressive battery life. In fact, we named it the best 10-inch tablet in our list of the best tablets of 2019 (the iPad Pro topped the list as best overall).

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are offering the Apple iPad 32GB for the sweet price of $249. You get to save $80 from its original retail price of $329. You can also get an iPad with an even bigger storage space of 128GB for $329 instead of $430 on Walmart.

The latest Apple iPad is intuitive, powerful, and can be used any way you want – via touch, a keyboard, or the Apple Pencil. We gave it a solid score of 9 out of 10 in our review of the product last year highlighting its Apple Pencil support. And we have all the latest tips and fixes to reset your iPad.

This tablet model has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 screen resolution that provides a picture that is crisp and sharp. The display isn’t as stunning as the iPad Pro’s OLED screen, which offers fantastically deep blacks and vibrant colors, but it’s good nonetheless. The iPad is encased in a slim aluminum body that feels well-built and sturdy. Overall, it is not as pretty as the iPad Pro, but it doesn’t have to be. What matters is how well it performs.

It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with an embedded M10 co-processor that makes multitasking and switching between multiple apps lightning-fast. You can play games with virtually zero lag, and the graphics display has noticeably improved compared to the older A9 chip. Its processor also enables access to the latest state-of-the-art apps, including augmented reality experiences.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous use between charges. That means it can easily last for a day, especially if you are only using it intermittently. This iPad does not support wireless and fast charging though, but that shouldn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker.

Another key feature of this iPad is its compatibility with the Apple Pencil. You can use the accessory (sold separately) to draw, take notes, and use numerous Pencil-enabled apps. We’re happy to note that the experience of using the Apple Pencil on the iPad is just as good as it is with the iPad Pro.

