Amazon is having a flash sale on the latest iPad Air – save $80

If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets, a sizable discount is taking place on the Apple iPad Air at Amazon today. Currently you can get the popular iPad model for just $519, which is an $80 discount from its regular price of $599. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and this is an impressive discount on a product that rarely sees them, making it one of the best iPad deals you can take advantage of right now.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air

Over the past decade, Apple has expanded the tablet market and helped turn the tablet into a computing device that’s relied upon daily by both businesses and individuals. One of the reasons for that is the Apple iPad Air, which sits close to the top of the iPad model lineup, offering many of the great features of the Apple iPad Pro, while maintaining a more reasonable price point. In fact, the iPad Air now includes the popular Apple M1 chip, a processor that can be found in many of Apple’s computers, which gives the iPad Air more power than you’ll find in most competing tablets. You can compare the Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air, and with more models in the iPad lineup than ever before, we’ve got you covered in researching the best iPad to buy.

But whether you’re a creative, a professional, or a student, the iPad Air makes sense for you. This discounted iPad Air model comes with 64GB of storage space and is the Wi-Fi-only model. It’s compatible with the Apple Pencil, which is great for note-taking and artistry. Working professionals will love the convenience and portability of the 11-inch form factor, and the M1 chip creates a super responsive touchscreen interface that all users will see the benefit of. When it comes to security, the iPad Air has Touch ID for secure authentication as well as for Apple Pay, and when it comes to battery life, the iPad Air is capable of keeping a charge all day long.

The Apple iPad Air is just $519 at Amazon today, and that’s a savings of $80 from its regular price of $599. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

