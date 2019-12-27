Best Buy offers the best deals on the iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro

Apple’s iPad Pro is absolutely the best iPad that you can own, but it doesn’t come cheap. This 11- or 13-inch tablet has the power of a computer and is about the size of a magazine, which makes it perfect for creative professionals like digital artists. Fortunately, we’ve located an irresistible deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro on Best Buy that lets you save $200. If its $900 price tag is still a little too much for you, don’t worry: Below are more incredible deals on the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air. Take a look and decide which one suits you and your budget best.

IPAD MINI – $330, was $530

The iPad Mini sports a nearly identical design to its predecessor. The bezels are still as chunky as ever, which is baffling considering the rest of the world’s gadgets, including the iPad Pro, have moved on from this outdated design trend. Nevertheless, the iPad Mini is still the best tablet that you can get for its size. It offers speedy performance, a fluid software, and a gorgeous display. It’s also the most affordable option in Apple’s tablet lineup. Right now, you can purchase the iPad Mini with 64GB of memory on Best Buy for $330 instead of $530 – that’s a whopping $200 worth of savings.

Despite the lack of an edge-to-edge screen, the iPad Mini’s Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution looks great, with sharp details and vibrant colors, and it appears completely natural, thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. The home button below also serves as the Touch ID lock, and it’s very responsive, even for those who have gotten used to the convenience of Face ID. This tablet is powered by the same chip that’s inside Apple’s latest iPhones — the A12 Bionic processor — which is still one of the fastest mobile processors on the market. It won’t perform as well as the latest iPad Pro’s A12X Bionic chip, but it’s still impressively fast. If you’re looking to do some light editing work on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush, you won’t encounter any problems, although the tiny screen might be an issue.

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini lacks Smart Keyboard support, which means you’ll need to buy a third-party keyboard case (or a detached Bluetooth keyboard) if you want to use it for writing. At least it now supports the first-gen Apple Pencil, which was only compatible with the iPad Pro back then (the second-gen remains exclusive with the iPad Pro). This makes the iPad Mini great for drawing and taking down notes.

With a tiny 7.9-inch screen and a product weight of just 0.66 pounds, the iPad Mini is ideal for those who travel a lot and don’t want their hands to grow weary with prolonged use. Get one for $330 on Best Buy today.

IPAD – $360, was $560

The latest Apple iPad is intuitive, powerful, and can be used any way you want – via touch, a keyboard, or the Apple Pencil. We gave it a solid score of 9 out of 10 in our review of the product last year highlighting its Apple Pencil support. The 2017 model has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 screen resolution that provides a picture that is crisp and sharp. The display isn’t as stunning as the iPad Pro’s OLED screen, which offers fantastically deep blacks and vibrant colors, but it’s good nonetheless. The iPad is encased in a slim aluminum body that feels well built and sturdy. Overall, it is not as pretty as the iPad Pro, but it doesn’t have to be. What matters is how well it performs.

It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with an embedded M10 co-processor that makes multitasking and switching between multiple apps lightning-fast. You can play games with virtually zero lag, and the graphics display has noticeably improved compared to the older A9 chip. Its processor also enables access to the latest state-of-the-art apps, including augmented reality experiences.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous use between charges. That means it can easily last for a day, especially if you are only using it intermittently. This iPad does not support wireless and fast charging though, but that shouldn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker.

Another key feature of this iPad is its compatibility with the first-gen Apple Pencil. You can use the accessory (sold separately) to draw, take notes, and use numerous Pencil-enabled apps. We’re happy to note that the experience of using the Apple Pencil on the iPad is just as good as it is with the iPad Pro.

Best Buy is offering the iPad with 128GB of memory for a huge $200 off. Pay just $360 instead of $560 for one. This is an offer you won’t want to miss.

IPAD AIR – $430, was $630

The iPad Air sits in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPad and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite being a few hundred bucks cheaper than the iPad Pro, the iPad Air still boasts several high-end features that might convince you to get it, including Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil compatibility.

Design-wise, the iPad Air is safe and uninspiring compared to the stunningly modern iPad Pro. The bezels surrounding the 10.5-inch screen remain obnoxiously large, although you’ll be pleased to know that the headphone jack remains intact (unlike the iPad Pro). Face ID has become the norm with recent iOS devices, but the iPad Air still utilizes Touch ID. It’s not exactly a bad thing, plus you don’t have to lift this tablet to unlock it.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, offering crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen supports True Tone Display as well, resulting in a more natural-looking picture. Furthermore, Apple has added stereo speakers to this tablet that are surprisingly loud and well-balanced.

Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Zipping through numerous apps and multitasking proved fast and seamless, and small touches like the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient.

Want to expand the iPad Air’s capabilities to cover more work much faster and efficiently? You’ll be glad to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, it can keep you powered for a full workday with medium usage.

The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don’t have the budget for it. Get one with 64GB of internal memory at a huge $200 less on Best Buy. Instead of its usual hefty price of $630, take it home for $430.

IPAD PRO – $900, was $1,100

If you’re looking for something powerful to replace your laptop take a look at the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB, now discounted for $200 less on Best Buy. Normally retailing for $1,100, you can take home our choice for the best tablet of 2019 for $900.

Appearance-wise, the iPad Pro keeps up with the current design trend seen in most electronic devices, the iPad Pro’s bezels are slim and symmetrical. Although it feels massive in terms of size, it is lightweight enough to use with one hand (well, almost). Just like the iPhone X, the home button is now missing. Unlocking the screen is done through Face ID, and you have to navigate the interface through swiping and gestures. In portrait orientation, you’ll find the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge. Unfortunately, just like the latest iPhone, this one, too, does not have an audio jack.

The iPad Pro’s 11-inch Retina LED display has a 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution and is just breathtaking. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant, and it gets plenty bright even outdoors. However, the blacks aren’t as deep as the OLED display on the iPhone XS, but overall, it’s still stunningly gorgeous. It supports HDR content and has a 120hz screen refresh rate, so watching videos and working on this tablet is an absolute blast. Battery life is one of its strong suits. On a single charge, the iPad Pro can easily last the whole day with normal usage.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the powerful A12X Bionic processor. Playing graphically demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid, and Apple even claims the chip can process graphical input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking also wasn’t an issue, as the iPad Pro can deftly handle heavy programs like Photoshop with relative ease. While you might still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air.

Probably the biggest draw to the iPad Pro is its exclusive compatibility with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. The other iPads on this list only support the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, which you have to plug into the lighting port to charge and is always in danger of snapping in half. The Apple Pencil 2, on the other hand, can be charged wirelessly and magnetically attaches onto the frame of the iPad Pro.

