 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple iPad Mini just got a $100 discount for Black Friday

Lucas Coll
By
Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.

The Apple Black Friday deals have officially landed today, and with retailers slashing prices on everything for AirPods to iPads, now’s the time to get shopping. If you’re in the market for a new tablet or you’re doing some holiday shopping for an Apple fan in your life, then you don’t want to sleep on this killer iPad Mini deal: Right now, Best Buy has the 2021 iPad Mini on sale for $100 off, letting you grab this awesome little tablet for just $400 today. Better yet, this deal isn’t limited to Prime members, but that likely means that it won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

It’s no secret that the Apple iPad is the most popular tablet on the market, but among the brand’s entire lineup, the iPad Mini might be the most overlooked. That’s not a huge mystery — most people who want a tablet want something considerably bigger than a smartphone — but for those who like their electronics on the smaller side of things, there’s a lot to love about the 2021 iPad Mini.

Although it’s Apple’s most compact tablet, the iPad Mini is big enough for most tasks you’d want a tablet for but for which a phone might be too small. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen looks great, and is almost a half-inch larger than that of the previous model. Despite its size, the 2021 iPad Mini is a solid little workhorse, thanks to Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that delivers snappy performance for cycling through mobile apps, streaming videos, and even doing some mobile gaming, if that’s your thing.

Related

Although the iPad Mini is arguably a bit too small for serious content creation, it does work well with the Apple Pencil (sold separately), which you can stick to the side of the tablet via a magnetic dock. Local storage is a bit limited at 64GB, but that’s not a huge drawback in our opinion, as this isn’t really the type of tablet that will be pulling double duty as a 2-in-1 laptop — for that, you’ll want to upgrade to something like the iPad Air. That said, the iPad Mini is a superb little device, and the one to buy if you’re after a compact tablet.

Normally, the 2021 64GB iPad Mini would set you back $500. While it’s still one of Apple’s more affordable tablets even at retail, a discount is always welcome, and Best Buy’s Black Friday iPad deals have you covered. You can now score this great compact tablet for $400, saving $100 off its normal MSRP. Don’t drag your feet, though, because we doubt this deal will last the weekend.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Beats Black Friday sale drops price of Studio 3, Fit Pro, Solo 3 headphones
beats studio 3 deal october prime day sale
This 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal is the best we’ve found
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Treadmill Black Friday deals knock $500 off Bowflex, NordicTrack
Woman running on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.
OLED TV Black Friday deals: LG, Samsung, and Sony
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Black Friday: These Roborock smart vacuums and mops are smartest of the bunch
Roborock Dyad Edge Cleaning.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
You won’t believe how cheap this 2-in-1 Chromebook is for Black Friday
The Asus Chromebook Flip CX 5 flipped in tent mode.
Cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal means you can avoid making the same mistake as me
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting upright on a bench.
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal knocks $500 off the popular laptop
Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.
Black Friday: Get this Lenovo touchscreen Chromebook for $99
Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black