Apple iPad Mini just got a $100 discount for Black Friday

The Apple Black Friday deals have officially landed today, and with retailers slashing prices on everything for AirPods to iPads, now’s the time to get shopping. If you’re in the market for a new tablet or you’re doing some holiday shopping for an Apple fan in your life, then you don’t want to sleep on this killer iPad Mini deal: Right now, Best Buy has the 2021 iPad Mini on sale for $100 off, letting you grab this awesome little tablet for just $400 today. Better yet, this deal isn’t limited to Prime members, but that likely means that it won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

It’s no secret that the Apple iPad is the most popular tablet on the market, but among the brand’s entire lineup, the iPad Mini might be the most overlooked. That’s not a huge mystery — most people who want a tablet want something considerably bigger than a smartphone — but for those who like their electronics on the smaller side of things, there’s a lot to love about the 2021 iPad Mini.

Although it’s Apple’s most compact tablet, the iPad Mini is big enough for most tasks you’d want a tablet for but for which a phone might be too small. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen looks great, and is almost a half-inch larger than that of the previous model. Despite its size, the 2021 iPad Mini is a solid little workhorse, thanks to Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that delivers snappy performance for cycling through mobile apps, streaming videos, and even doing some mobile gaming, if that’s your thing.

Although the iPad Mini is arguably a bit too small for serious content creation, it does work well with the Apple Pencil (sold separately), which you can stick to the side of the tablet via a magnetic dock. Local storage is a bit limited at 64GB, but that’s not a huge drawback in our opinion, as this isn’t really the type of tablet that will be pulling double duty as a 2-in-1 laptop — for that, you’ll want to upgrade to something like the iPad Air. That said, the iPad Mini is a superb little device, and the one to buy if you’re after a compact tablet.

Normally, the 2021 64GB iPad Mini would set you back $500. While it’s still one of Apple’s more affordable tablets even at retail, a discount is always welcome, and Best Buy’s Black Friday iPad deals have you covered. You can now score this great compact tablet for $400, saving $100 off its normal MSRP. Don’t drag your feet, though, because we doubt this deal will last the weekend.

