The newest iPad Mini drops to its cheapest price ever

In an increasingly digital world, mobile computing devices are more necessary than ever. There are a lot of great tablet deals out there right now, but if you’re looking more specifically for one of the best iPad deals, the Apple iPad Mini is currently just $400 at Amazon, which is a savings of $99 and its lowest price ever. This is even an impressive discount from the iPad Mini’s previous lowest price ever, which was $60 more than what you can currently buy it for. In fact, this is one of the best Apple deals you’ll come across, as we don’t often see discounts on Apple products because of their popularity.

If you’re looking for computing power that’s easy to carry around with you, the Apple iPad Mini is the device for you. It’s essentially a scaled-down version of the wildly popular Apple iPad Air, which makes it a great option for those who want the most power they can get out of a tablet while still maintaining the form factor of something extremely portable. The iPad Mini features Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so while the smaller form factor and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display keep your backpack a little lighter, the iPad Mini sacrifices nothing when it comes to capability.

The cameras on the iPad Mini are as good as they get, making it a great device for remote workers, or anyone who keeps in touch with friends, family, or colleagues from afar. In addition to all of the great hardware features it offers the iPad Mini will also bring you access to Apple’s great software ecosystem, including apps like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Safari, Pages, Numbers, and iCloud. It works with Apple Pencil, a great tool for creatives, note-takers, and anyone who prefers using a stylus to their fingers when interacting with a touchscreen. The Apple iPad Mini is an incredibly versatile device that’s capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office.

Just $400 and at its lowest price ever, the Apple iPad Mini is a great addition to your digital world. Down from its regular price of $499, the iPad Mini is currently offered at a $99 discount, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

