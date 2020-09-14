Prime Day arrives early for the iPad Mini at Amazon — down to just $350

Looks like Prime Day has arrived early when it comes to great iPad deals over at Amazon, with the Apple iPad Mini down to $350 right now. This is the perfect time to buy the latest Apple tablet and enjoy a far speedier and more reliable service than ever before.

The latest Apple iPad Mini is the best iPad yet. It offers a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Color technology so the picture looks great no matter what you’re doing on your tablet. It uses an A12 Bionic chip so whether you’re writing up an important document or playing the latest hits on Apple Arcade, the Apple iPad Mini won’t miss a beat.

Alongside that are other great features like an 8MP back camera for when you need to take a quick snap of something, a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for those all-important video conferencing calls, along with stereo speakers so everything sounds good, too. If you’re worried about security, you shouldn’t be as the Apple iPad Mini has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor so your files and data will always be safely hidden away from prying eyes.

Obviously, no tablet is worth your time without great battery life. Luckily, the Apple iPad Mini has a battery life of up to 10 hours so you’ll be good to go throughout most of the day without having to worry about finding a power outlet. It’s lightweight and has a thin design as well so it’s easy to toss into your bag without feeling weighed down by anything.

If you want to take things even further, the Apple iPad Mini has Apple Pencil support so you can sketch out designs while you’re on the move if you want. It’s also compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio along with Bluetooth keyboards.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple iPad Mini is just $350 right now, making it the ideal time to upgrade your tablet experience. It’s the best iPad Mini yet, after all. Expect to see more Prime Day iPad deals in the future but for now, $350 is a fantastic price for the latest Apple iPad Mini and we can’t see it getting lower.

