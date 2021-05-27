Shopping for an iPad? Why you need to buy one TODAY

Memorial Day sales have begun and with them have come some fairly fantastic iPad deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing iPad or you’re in the market to join the iOS revolution then you’re in luck. These deals will save you plenty of cash while allowing you to enjoy the latest technology that Apple can provide you with.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $299, was $329

With a $30 savings, the best iPad for when you’re on a budget just got even more appealing. For the money, you can enjoy a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, along with a powerful A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine technology. 32GB of storage is enough to install a fair few of your favorite apps with an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera helping all your photo taking needs out when you’re in a bind. As a general all-rounder at a good price, the Apple iPad 10.2 is an attractive proposition for mostly everyone.

Apple iPad Mini — $369, was $399

The Apple iPad Mini is surprisingly powerful for its size. It has a 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color technology so it looks great every step of the way. It also uses an A12 Bionic chip processor so it’s suitably speedy. Alongside that is 64GB of storage, plus touch ID fingerprint sensor support for the privacy-conscious. It also has an 8MP back camera plus 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for video calls. Small but mighty sums it up nicely.

Apple iPad Air — $550, was $600

Considered to be the iPad Pro for everyone else, the Apple iPad Air isn’t discounted as often as other iPads so it’s worth paying attention to this offer. For the price, you get an amazing looking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. A powerful A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine ensures it’s speedy every step of the way, too. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you can use it all day without any issues. Alongside that is a 12MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus there’s Touch ID support for added security measures for the privacy conscious. It’s a fantastic iPad for those that can afford a little more.

