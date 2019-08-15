Share

With numerous tablets in the market, the Apple iPad has maintained to be one of the best options we can get. If you’re planning to get one, today is an ideal time to secure these great deals on the previous generation of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Prices of all variants from 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB are massively reduced on Walmart, so you should consider checking all of them to see what suits your needs.

The iPad Pro 64GB Gold and Rose Gold models are now selling for only $549 (originally $649), the 256GB model is slashed down to $629 from $799, and the price of 512GB model is reduced to only $749 (normally $999). Order now at Walmart while stock is still available.

64GB 256GB 512GB

It may not be the latest iPad to date, but this 10.5-inch iPad Pro version still packs a punch. Powered by the A10X Fusion chip, it has the processing power that can compete against some other laptops. Its bright Retina display is considered one of the best tablet displays when it was first released. It flaunts Apple’s signature-build quality and minimalistic design that is light in weight and heavy in specs. You can enjoy watching movies and TV series on its huge screen and is fairly compact to bring around with you.

Apple added an impressive ProMotion technology that boosts the refresh rate of the display by up to 120Hz. This is incredible compared to most tablets and smartphones that only have 60Hz. This brings a fluid motion on the screen that is great for RPG games and movies with action-packed scenes. With an improved 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution, this tablet is sure to exhibit vivid colors with crisp details.

This iPad Pro shoots with a 12-megapixel rear camera for high-resolution images and a 7-megapixel front camera, excellent for taking selfies and video calls. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard (both sold separately), which adds to the tablet’s many functions. It can run up to 10 hours of battery life which you might find to be strong enough to substitute your laptop. Just a little downside is it doesn’t support fast charging.

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves previous versions. So, this 10.5-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart is definitely a good purchase. From $649, you can now get the 64GB Gold and Rose Gold models for only $549, the 256GB variant for an awesome $629 instead of $799, and the huge 512GB memory for only $749 and not $999.

Looking for more? Check out other Apple watch deals, iPhone deals, and Macbook deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.