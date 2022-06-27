 Skip to main content
11-inch iPad Pro just got a $100 price cut ahead of Prime Day 2022

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro 2021 with a colorful screen.

If you’re in the market for a new mobile computing device, it’s good to keep an eye out for some iPad deals. One of the best we’ve come across is taking place at Amazon right now, likely in preparation for its coming Prime Day deals. The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro has been marked down $100 from its regular price of $799, making its sales price just $699. That’s a pretty significant discount on a product we don’t often see a discount on, and free shipping is included. Click over to Amazon now to claim this great deal before the coming Prime Day deals clear out Apple iPad Pro inventory.

Why you should buy the 11-inch iPad Pro

Woman using the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch.

While the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch model is meant for people who want the largest screen they can get in a tablet, the 11-inch iPad Pro is for people who want all of the power of Apple’s M1 chip in the smallest form they can get it in. With the M1 chip, you get mind-blowing speed, amazing graphics, and other performance capabilities that are typically reserved for a laptop. And despite the power the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is able to pack, the efficiency of the M1 chip keeps it from being a battery drain and still allows the popular tablet to achieve all-day battery life.

Whether you’re a creative, a professional, or a student, the 11-inch iPad Pro makes sense for you. Students will love the iPad Pro’s compatibility with Apple Pencil for note-taking. Working professionals will love the convenience and portability of the 11-inch size. Creatives will love interacting with their projects in the super responsive touchscreen interface. And everybody will love the XDR display of Apple’s new iPad Pros when they’re taking in movies or other content on the weekends.

More Apple iPad deals you can shop today

The 11-inch iPad Pro in five different colorways.

There will be plenty of Prime Day iPad deals to pounce on as the sales event gets closer, but if the iPad isn’t the right tablet for you, there are a lot of other great iPad deals to choose from. These tablet deals include:

  • Apple iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $309, was $329
  • Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $570, was $599
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $999, was $1,099

And while the 11-inch iPad Pro is a top-notch tablet option, Apple may not be your brand, in which case there are also a lot of great Microsoft Surface Pro deals taking place that are worth checking out.

