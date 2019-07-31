Deals

Snag the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 less on Amazon and Walmart

Erica Katherina
By
iPad Pro (2018) review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Whether you’re looking to replace your old iPad or planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem, now’s a great time to score the newest iPad Pro. Amazon and Walmart have the exact same deal on the 12.9-inch cellular (256GB) version that lets you in on a significant $200 discount. If you’re after a smaller screen, we also scouted price cuts on the 9.7-inch models.

Normally $1,299, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (cellular) is now available for only $1,099. Still pricey, yes, but there’s so much you can do with it that makes it a worthwhile investment. We even named it as the best tablet ever, with noteworthy features such as gorgeous display, unrivaled performance, and versatility.

As the “Pro” moniker indicates, this device is without a doubt a tablet for professionals. It attempts to cater to all your needs, from entertainment consumption and creative tasks to productivity and work. There’s a lot you can do with the tablet alone, but using it with accessories adds to its functionality. Pairing it with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately) transforms it into a slim laptop, while using it with the Apple Pencil (sold separately) makes it an ideal canvas for artists. You can even use its flexible USB Type-C port to connect to the internet, to hook it up with external monitors, or to quickly transfer files.

The iPad Pro is equipped with a Liquid Retina LCD technology that enables a high 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution and a ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apple also beefed up this tablet’s performance with an A12X Bionic processor that’s powerful enough to handle intensive tasks without a hint of lag. Whether you’re playing a game, watching a movie, or editing in Photoshop, you’ll experience stunning display quality and smooth, responsive performance. Battery life is also impressive and can last you through a workday.

No matter what you use it for, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most beautiful and well-designed tablet to date. It comes at a high price tag, but its solid set of specs and features makes up for it. Order the cellular (256GB) version today on Amazon or Walmart for a discounted price of $1,099.

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on iPads, Android tablets, and other tech stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

