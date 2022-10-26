The Apple iPad Pro 12.9, normally $1,100, is $200 off at Amazon for a limited time only. This is one of the best iPad Deals in recent times, and one that you do not want to miss out on. Apple iPads have dominated the tablet market and for good reason. Their range of iPads offers excellent functionality, graphics, and gaming opportunities, and it is easy to see why they are so popular. They are also rarely ever on offer, so make sure you don’t miss this great limited-time deal on Amazon.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Pro 12.9

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 offers users the ultimate iPad experience, thanks to a beautiful 12.9-inch liquid retina XDR display, and lightning-quick speeds. The high-quality display is perfect for editing or viewing very bright or contrasted content, such as HDR videos and photos.

The iPad Pro 12.9 also has incredible speed and top-of-the-line graphics, which allow you to smash your task list, create content like a pro, and dive into content-level games at will. All of this is backed up by a very impressive battery life. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 offers rapid connections, whether wired or wireless, and it easily connects to external drives and displays. If you opt for the 5G cellular models, you will get access to break-neck speeds, even when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

The new ultra-wide front-facing camera will help you take your videography and photography to the next level, as it is quick and easily captures content that is high definition. To ensure your camera is always protected from any knocks or drops, make sure you get your hands on one of the best Apple iPad cases or covers. It adds a little extra cost to your purchase, but it will ensure that your new tablet is safe and well-protected.

Act now and get the Apple iPad Pro 12.9, normally $1,100, for $900 at Amazon. Not sold? Check out our Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review.

If you are interested in using the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 as a work laptop on the go, you might be interested in learning about the best mouse for the iPad as well.

