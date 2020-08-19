iPad Pro 12.9 down to only $670 at B&H Photo — today only

  1. Deals

B&H Photo Video has a fantastic one-day only deal on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB, Wi-Fi), bringing it down to just $670 for one day only. The catch? Well, this isn’t the latest Apple iPad Pro. It’s the 2018 model but it’s still a fantastic high-end tablet device and a bargain at a mere $670. Originally priced at $1,150, you save $480 on a tablet that will last you for years. In terms of iPad deals, you really can’t beat this kind of offer.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is a beautiful device to use. That’s in part thanks to its 12.9-inch Multi-Touch Liquid Retina display which looks sharp no matter what you’re doing. Thanks to Apple’s design, you’ll spend more time looking at the screen rather than the bezel thanks to the removal of a home button which gives you even more screen space than framing. Its 2,732 x 2,048 resolution combined with its use of ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support means it looks fantastic whether you’re browsing the internet or streaming your favorite shows.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 uses an A12X processor, a chip that continues to be fantastically powerful and fast due to its Neural Engine chip, which offers advanced machine learning. Whether you’re playing a game through Apple Arcade or simply multi-tasking, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 never misses a beat. On top of that, it has FaceID support to ensure that no one can access your data inappropriately. Its 7 MP front-facing camera is also useful for FaceTime chats, with a 12MP back camera for everything else.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, or 9 hours if you opt to use the iPad Pro’s cellular connection, you’ll be good to go throughout the day. Whether you need a new tablet for school or you want one for work or your daily commute, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is a fantastic choice.

Originally $1,150, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is down to just $670 at B&H Photo Video for a strictly limited time only. The offer ends at the end of the day so you really need to get in fast to grab this fantastic bargain. You won’t regret it.

