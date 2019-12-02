Black Friday weekend is over and Cyber Monday is now in full swing, and these big blowouts mark the official start of the 2019 holiday shopping season. We’ve seen some very nice deals on Apple stuff like iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks over the past few days (which is always welcome considering these items don’t often go on sale) and Amazon has a particularly juicy limited-time Lightning Deal on the latest-gen iPad Pro with cellular LTE connectivity, which is marked down by a whopping 33% for only a few hours.

As much as we love the iPad Pro -– Apple is, after all, the king of tablets, and the iPad Pro is the best of the lot -– we’re not huge fans of its steep price tag. The new 2019 iPad Air left us wondering why you’d even bother paying hundreds more for the iPad Pro at all now, but this Amazon Cyber Monday deal means you don’t have to. The fact that this iPad Pro also comes with cellular network capabilities makes it even sweeter (and definitely worth the upgrade over the iPad Air, in our opinion).

Our review team sang high praises for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which is the 2017 refresh of Apple’s premium tablet. We highlighted its smooth and snappy software performance, generous all-day battery life, great app support, and excellent camera and speakers (owed to its overall fantastic build quality). We were also enamored with the iPad’s superb high-resolution Retina touchscreen, and there’s no surprise with this one given that Apple has long led the way with its cutting-edge display technologies.

What’s especially notable about this iPad Pro model is its cellular network connectivity. When buying pretty much any iPad (and now even Apple Watches) today, you have the option of adding cellular LTE capabilities for a considerable upgrade fee. This allows you to use your device on your cellular data plan, meaning you don’t have to piggyback on your phone’s data network when you want to make calls and texts, browse the web, or do other such things when you’re off Wi-Fi.

The cellular-capable Apple devices get pricey quick, however, which is why this Cyber Monday Lightning Deal is so appealing: For today only, Amazon has the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with LTE network connectivity on sale for 33% off, knocking the price down to just $500 and saving you $251.

